Youth shoots his friend near Haldwani

By Our Staff Reporter

HALDWANI , 21 April: A youth shot and injured his friend in a state of inebriation in a village near Haldwani area in Nainital district last night, police said on Sunday.

Vedant, who hails from Nepal, was rushed to Sushila Tiwari hospital immediately after the firing incident. Later doctors referred Vedant to a higher medical centre at Bareilly for better medical treatment.

Vedant was profusely bleeding when he was being taken to the hospital. The police has launched manhunt to nab the accused.

The incident took place Anandpur village as a group of youths were having drinking session at a house. On some issue, the two friends started quarrelling and hurled abuses at each other. In a fit of rage, one youth fired at Vedant in his chest.