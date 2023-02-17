Youth should join Police Force: Anil Raturi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Feb: Elysian, the English Literary Society, organised the first event of the series, ‘Meet the Author’, on 14 February at the Doon University, here.

Under the series, Anil Raturi, former DGP, Uttarakhand, interacted with the students and staff of the School of Languages and lifted the audiences on to the evolutionary literary journey, Bhanwar: Ek Prem Kahani, where the protagonist at once is lifted, riding the clouds of imagination, and at otherwise rides the roller coaster journey of professional responsibilities to finally find solace as a littretuer.

Anil Raturi, accompanied by his wife, Radha Raturi, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Uttarakhand, apprised the audience about the plot, his literary interest as an ardent student of English Literature, his professional commitment while being in the highest office in the Uttarakhand police and, later, processing his sensitive attributes in his much acclaimed novel. The queries of the audiences were jointly addressed by the author and Radha Raturi, creating the perfect power balance in personal life.

At a time when life is bereft of ideals, the duo kept the audience mesmerised to the core.

Dr Chetana Pokhriyal, Dean, School of Languages, asserted that the students should emulate such ideals.

Responding to the queries of the moderators, Gargi Sati and Kritika Joshi from Department of English, Raturi struck a great rapport with the audience. He explicitly enunciated the negative capability and seamless emotional transcendence from subjectivity, omniscient narratives as a third person narrative and the immaculate philosophical journey.

The audience appreciated his creativity, his tough professional outer garb as a police officer for over three decades, his personal life adventures and how they have been translated into the gripping plot sequences.

Vice Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal addressed the need for such creative rendezvous for the students of literature and languages and reiterated the university’s unreserved support. The first edition of ‘The Pegasus, the literary e-magazine, was released on the occasion. Students of the Department have contributed their articles, book reviews, poems and short stories.

The event was attended by Dr Dobhal, Prof MS Mandrawal, Prof Mamgain, Dr Richa Joshi Pandey, Dr Mala Shikha, Dr Vipul, Dr Madhurendra Jha, Shanky Chandra, Shubhra, Dr Gazala Khan, Aditi and moderated by Ayesha.