Youth’s body found in Mussoorie, murder suspected

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 25 Feb: The dead body of a 32-year-old youth was found in the forest near George Everest Estate, here, today. As soon as the information was received, the Mussoorie police reached the spot under the leadership of Girish Chand Sharma and took the body in its possession and sent it for post-mortem.

Local people reported that a resident of the area, Sunil s/o Santram, had left for home last evening after working in a shop but he did not reach home. When Sunil did not reach the shop in the morning, his nephew, Sanjay, went to check up on him at his house. Finding it closed, he went back to the shop and informed his family.

The relatives began a search and his body was found trapped between boulders in the forests near the house. His throat had been slit with a knife, which was found nearby. Sunil’s nephew said that he had been upset for the past few days and constantly talking with his wife, who lives in Vikasnagar. At the same time, he expressed confidence that Sunil would not commit suicide under any circumstances. Sunil’s father, Santram, claimed that, 15-20 days ago, he had discussed the dispute he was having with his wife. He alleged that Sunil had been murdered. He has demanded a high-level inquiry into the entire matter. Mussoorie Police Incharge Girish Chand Sharma said that the matter is being investigated.