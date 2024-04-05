Yuvaan 2024 showcases talent at U’chal University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 3 Apr: Mosaic, the Cultural Club of the School of Liberal Arts at Uttaranchal University, illuminated the stage with a mesmerising display of talent during the much-anticipated cultural fest, Yuvaan 2024, here, today.

The event commenced with a warm welcome extended to the guests for the event. The dignitaries included Anuradha Joshi, Director of Sushila Devi Centre for Research and Professional Studies, Prof (Dr) Rajesh Bahuguna, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr Abhishek Joshi, Executive Director-Student Affairs and IT Services, Prof (Dr) Shravan Kumar, Dean-SLA, and Dr Reeta Rautela, HOD-SLA.

Students seized the spotlight, showcasing their diverse talents through captivating songs and dance performances, ensuring the audience remained enthralled throughout. The spectacle continued as students transformed into beloved characters through cosplay performances in the Fashion Show further enriching the cultural colours of the event.

Chancellor Jitender Joshi and the Chief Guest for the award ceremony along with other dignitaries and the judges bestowed honours upon the deserving participants by awarding them prizes for securing the first and second positions in the competition.

In the dancing category, Ayesha and Kajal won the first prize. Ankit won the first prize in the Singing Competition and Taru Bhatt won the fashion show.

The entire event was coordinated by the club coordinator, Pragya Malla, along with Shubham Joshi, Anubhuti Dhyani and other faculty members.