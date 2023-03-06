‘Zaafraaniya’ by ‘Himagaman Productions’ screened at Tula’s International School

By Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Mar: A special screening of ‘Zaafraaniya, a romantic Trilogy’, helmed by young director Shubham Dhiman, was held at Tula’s International School on Sunday.

A large number of students from the school, along with invited guests witnessed the three short films, ‘Trishna’, ‘Qais Laila’ and ‘Pieces of Partition’ that are part of the Trilogy. These have been produced under the banner of Himagaman Productions.

Present on the occasion were some of the actors from the films, Suryansh Pandey, Naomi Nauriyal and child actor Shradha Bhatt. The cast of the films include young actors like Riya Bist and Harshit Verma along with the ones present at the screening, and senior actors like Anjali Nauriyal and Reza Khan from the city who were an integral part of the films.

Satish Sharma, an actor and journalist, also made a guest appearance in the film ‘Pieces of Partition’ which is a fictional story based in the times of India-Pakistan partition.

Mrigank Pandey, the Principal of Tula’s International School, was impressed by the young director Shubham Dhiman and his vision of the films.

Shubham Dhiman, a student of the Doon School, has just finished his graduation from Ashoka University and is now pursuing his filmmaking career.