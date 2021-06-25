Zaidi felicitated with Dr BR Ambedkar National Award

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

LUCKNOW, 25 Jun: Dr Arjumand Zaidi, a veteran social worker, environmentalist and eminent educationist, Human Rights & Peace Activist was conferred Dr BR Ambedkar award. She has dedicated her services for the welfare of the Nation, particularly for the provisions of equal rights, peace & tolerance and nurturing humanity in the best possible way.

Every year Dr BR Ambedkar foundation nominates the most eminent and deserving candidates in different fields from various states of India and felicitates them with this Award.

This year on 23rd June 2021 the Award ceremony was organised virtually and 20 persons from across the country were awarded.

From Uttar Pradesh Dr Arjumand Zaidi was felicitated.