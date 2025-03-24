128 papers presented at Graphic Era global conference on device intelligence 

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 22 March: On the last day of international conference at Graphic Era , experts deliberated on the importance of scientific research in the development of technologies.

This two-day conference was organized on device intelligence , computing and communication technologies. 128 research papers were presented in the conference . Mukuljeet Singh from Rajeev Gandhi University of Petroleum, Amethi and Ruchi Devial from Guri Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Chhattisgarh secured the first position in the category of device intelligence . In the next generation communication and networking category Rahul Pandey from Malviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur, Shourya Shukla from National Institute of Technology, Raipur and Deepak from Graphic Era Hill University, Dehradun bagged the first prize. In computing technologies category Balaguruswami from Shree Krishna College of Technology, Coimbatore secured the first position.