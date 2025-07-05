2 IAS officers, 1 Secretariat cadre officer assigned responsibilities in Govt reshuffle

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Jul: The Uttarakhand government has issued a fresh posting order assigning significant responsibilities to three officers, marking a notable reshuffle within the state administration. This latest directive includes the appointment of two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and one officer from the Secretariat Service to important positions. This has ended their extended periods of compulsory waiting.

The officers, who had been awaiting postings for several months, have now been allocated departments of substantial administrative importance. Among them, Secretariat Service officer Santosh Badoni, recently promoted to the rank of Additional Secretary, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department. His promotion comes after a prolonged period on the sidelines following his suspension during his tenure as Secretary of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC). The suspension was initiated after irregularities surfaced in recruitment examinations conducted by the Commission. However, multiple probes conducted in the aftermath of the scandal found no evidence implicating Badoni in the alleged malpractices. Despite being reinstated subsequently, he continued to be in a state of compulsory waiting, and it is only now, after several months, that he has been officially assigned a portfolio.

Among the IAS cadre, 2014 batch officer Rohit Meena, who had returned from study leave abroad and was placed in the Personnel Department without a specific assignment, has now been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Medical Health and Medical Education Department. His placement marks the end of his compulsory waiting status and brings him back into active administrative service. Similarly, 2016 batch IAS officer Narendra Singh Bhandari, who too was awaiting a posting after returning to the state, has been given charge as Additional Secretary, Planning.