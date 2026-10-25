21st U’khand State Science & Technology Conference to be held on 25–26 Oct

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Oct: Prof Durgesh Pant, Director General, UCOST, has announced that the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) will organise the 21st Uttarakhand State Science and Technology Conference (USSTC) on 25 and 26 October 2026 at Vigyan Dham, Dehradun. The conference will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Pradeep Batra, Cabinet Minister, Science and Technology.

The two-day conference will bring together researchers, scientists, academicians, students, innovators, policymakers, administrators, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to deliberate on emerging scientific developments, technological advancements and their applications in addressing regional and national challenges. More than 1,000 participants are expected to attend the event, which will provide a significant platform for scientific exchange, interdisciplinary collaboration and the promotion of innovation in Uttarakhand. More than 260 research papers are expected to be presented across 13 technical divisions, covering a wide spectrum of scientific and technological disciplines. These include Agriculture Sciences, Botany, Environmental Science and Forestry; Biotechnology, Biochemistry and Microbiology; Chemical Sciences; Earth Sciences, including Geology, Geomorphology, Geophysics, Glaciology and Geography; Engineering Sciences, Material Science and Nanotechnology; Home Science, Health and Nutrition; Mathematics and Statistics; Computer Sciences and emerging technologies; Medical and Pharmaceutical Sciences; Physical Sciences; Rural Sciences and Science and Society; Zoology, Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry; and the Innovator of the Year category.

The conference will facilitate the presentation and discussion of research findings, encourage knowledge-sharing among experts and young researchers, and promote scientific approaches to sustainable development. Special emphasis will be placed on emerging technologies, interdisciplinary research, innovation-led growth and the role of science and technology in addressing the distinctive challenges and opportunities of the Himalayan region. A series of brainstorming sessions will be organised during the conference to encourage informed dialogue among experts, policymakers, researchers and other stakeholders on critical issues concerning science, technology, innovation and sustainable development. The sessions will focus on the following themes: Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Policy – Viksit Bharat, Shashakt Uttarakhand 2047, Advancing Himalayan Disaster Resilience through Science and Technology, Cyber-Physical Systems, STEM and Artificial Intelligence, Science, Technology, Innovation and Artificial Intelligence in the Defence Sector: Current Status, Emerging Trends and Future Perspectives, Science and Spirituality: Exploring the Convergence of Scientific Inquiry, Consciousness and Human Well-being, Role of Science Communication and Media in Exploring Science and Technology Opportunities through STI Policy 2026, SHE for STEM: Role of Women in Science, Technology and Innovation, Research and Development (R&D) Landscape in Uttarakhand, Traditional Knowledge Systems and Ethics and Role of Science and Technology in the Sustainable Development of the Himalayas, with Special Focus on Uttarakhand. These discussions are intended to foster policy-oriented dialogue, strengthen collaboration between scientific institutions and government stakeholders, and explore practical approaches to regional development, disaster resilience, technological advancement and the preservation of traditional knowledge. A special session on Science Communication and Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Policy will be held on 25 October 2026. Recognised media houses and reputed journalists will participate in the session, which will focus on strengthening the interface between scientific research, public communication and policy formulation. The session will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the role of the media in communicating scientific developments, promoting evidence-based public understanding, highlighting research and innovation, and connecting scientific institutions with society. It will also encourage dialogue on effective science communication strategies and the contribution of media in advancing science and technology priorities in Uttarakhand. The 2nd Science and Technology Premier League will also be organised as part of the conference, adding an interactive dimension to the event and promoting scientific engagement among participants. A Lab on Wheels Orientation Programme will form another important component of the conference. The programme will highlight the significance of accessible, practical and experiential science education, particularly in extending scientific learning opportunities to students and communities. An exhibition featuring scientific institutions, educational institutions and start-ups will be organised alongside the conference. The exhibition will showcase scientific achievements, research initiatives, technological innovations, emerging solutions and entrepreneurial efforts. The 21st Uttarakhand State Science and Technology Conference is expected to serve as an important platform for strengthening the state’s scientific ecosystem by bringing together diverse stakeholders from research, education, governance, industry, media and innovation. Through technical presentations, thematic deliberations, interactive programmes and exhibitions, the conference will encourage young researchers and students, facilitate interdisciplinary cooperation and promote the translation of scientific knowledge into practical solutions.