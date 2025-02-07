38th National Games 2025: A Grand Sporting Event

By Niharika Singh

Dehradun, 5 Feb: The 38th edition of the National Games, India’s premier multi-sport event inspired by the Olympics, began on 26 January 2025. This prestigious competition brings together athletes from 28 states, eight Union Territories, and the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) to compete for medals in 32 sports.

The National Games 2025 commenced with the Triathlon events. Manipur’s Sarungbam Athouba Meitei secured the first gold medal of the competition by winning the men’s triathlon. In the women’s category, Maharashtra’s Dolly Devidas Patil clinched the top spot. She also played a crucial role in securing Maharashtra’s victory in the triathlon mixed relay, alongside her teammates Parth Sachin Miraje, Kaushik Vinay Malandkar, and Mansi Vinod Mohi.

The National Games awards the Raja Bhalindra Singh Trophy to the overall champion state, determined based on points earned through event performances. Typically, the state leading the medal tally becomes the overall champion.

As of now, Karnataka leads the medal standings with 53 medals, including 28 gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze. A total of 25 teams have won at least one gold medal in the competition so far. Historically, the Services team, consisting of Army personnel, has been the most successful, winning four editions of the National Games since its revamp in 1985. Maharashtra, the current titleholder, has won three times.

The National Games 2025 features some of India’s top sports personalities. Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain is competing in boxing, while Swapnil Kusale, Sarabjot Singh and Vijay Kumar are set to shine in shooting events. Athletics fans can look forward to performances by Tajinderpal Singh Toor in the shot put, Parul Chaudhary in the 3000 mts steeplechase, Ancy Sojan Edappilly in the long jump, Jyothi Yarraji in 100m hurdles, and Amoj Jacob in the 400m race.

The 2025 National Games is an exciting showcase of India’s sporting talent, uniting athletes from across the country in a spirit of competition and excellence. With Karnataka currently in the lead and many events still to come, the battle for the Raja Bhalindra Singh Trophy remains intense. Fans can expect thrilling performances from both emerging and established athletes as the competition progresses.