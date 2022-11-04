6 IPS officers transferred, Ajay Singh is new Haridwar SSP

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 3 Nov: Six IPS officers were transferred today by the Government. As per the transfer list issued by the government, six IPS and four PPS officers were transferred including the SSPs and SPs of some districts. In a first such move, a Provincial Police Service (PPS) officer has also been made the police chief of a district.

In the order issued by the government, Haridwar SSP Yogendra Singh Rawat has been shifted out and posted as DIG, Intelligence and Jail. In place of Yogendra Singh Rawat, SSP STF Ajay Singh has been appointed as the new SSP of Haridwar.

It may be recalled that, as Rawat had been promoted to the rank of DIG some time ago, his transfer out of Haridwar as SSP was being expected for some time. He has been replaced by Ajay Singh who has made a reputation as a no-nonsense officer as SSP, STF. He has been replaced by Rudraprayag SP Ayush Aggarwal as Officer in charge of Uttarakhand STF.

Himanshu Verma has been given charge as SP of Bageshwar district. Haridwar Rural Area Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobhal has been shifted to Police Headquarters as SP. SP, Crime, at Headquarters Visakha Bhadane has been appointed as the police chief of Rudraprayag.