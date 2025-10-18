Adopting Swadeshi is national duty: Cabinet Minister Joshi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Oct: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today participated in the Mussoorie Assembly Constituency conference organised under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan at a private hotel located on Rajpur Road, here. Rajya Sabha MP and BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt graced the event as the Chief Guest.

Extending advance greetings for Diwali, Minister Ganesh Joshi said, “Adopting Swadeshi is not just an economic decision, but a national duty.” He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for “Vocal for Local” has accelerated the nation’s journey toward self-reliance.

Highlighting the recent GST rebate announced by the Prime Minister ahead of Diwali, he said it is a significant gift to the people of the country. The Minister informed that 4,69,000 women in the state are earning their livelihood through self-help groups, out of which 1,65,000 have already become ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

“Women empowerment is the true strength of family and society,” he said. He added that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has witnessed unprecedented development in the past 11 years — construction of 12 crore toilets, 10 crore houses, and export of food grains to more than 80 countries stand as strong evidence of this progress.

Minister Joshi stated that the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is a powerful medium to carry the Prime Minister’s message of “Vocal for Local” to every citizen, and everyone must resolve to use Swadeshi products. He appealed to all to buy indigenous goods during Diwali and upcoming festivals.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is steadily advancing towards self-reliance. He said that every citizen is now embracing the spirit of Vocal for Local, thereby strengthening the rural economy.

He added that the GST regime has made the country’s taxation system simpler, transparent, and unified. Bhatt said that Prime Minister Modi aims to provide “Skill to Every Hand and Employment to Every Household.” He urged the youth to join missions like Startup India, Skill India, Digital India, and Make in India to convert their talent and skills into self-employment.

He further said that the Prime Minister envisions India emerging as a developed nation by 2047, and both Central and State Governments are working tirelessly in this direction.

On this occasion, BJP State Secretary Neha Joshi said that through the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, not only will self-employment and entrepreneurship grow in India, but the nation’s economic structure will also become stronger.

Several dignitaries were present on the occasion, including Neha Joshi, Kailash Pant, Metropolitan President Siddharth, former Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama, Mandal President Pradeep Rawat, Mandal President Rajeev Gurung, Mandal President Rajat Aggarwal, Niranjan Dobhal, Ashish Thapa, Arvind Dobhal, and Bhavna Chaudhary.