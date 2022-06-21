Agnipath scheme will strengthen Armed Forces: Gov

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

NAINITAL, 19 Jun: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) said during an interaction with the media at Raj Bhavan here, today, that the country’s army is going to become more powerful with the Agnipath scheme. He said that 75% Agniveers would serve their nation for 4 years, after which they would play an important role in creating discipline, love for the country and a civilised society.

Governor Singh said that there is enthusiasm among the youth of Uttarakhand with the advent of the Agnipath Yojna. He has appreciated the decision of many states including Defence and the Home Ministries to give reservation to Agniveers. He said he had talked to many soldiers, youth, ex-servicemen regarding the scheme and all have described it as historical and in the national interest.

Describing the Agnipath scheme as very important for the security of the country, the Governor said that it would play an important role in national construction and security. The scheme would increase the number of youth in the Indian Armed Forces. This would make it possible to further develop skill and modernity within the army. He described the service of the Armed Forces as the service of the nation and society.

He recalled that when he joined the army in 1977, there were many challenges facing the force like correcting “edge profiling” and increasing the skills and techniques of the soldiers. The Agnipath scheme would help solve these problems.