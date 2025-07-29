Alpine Meadows as Ecological, Social & Cultural Commons

Bugyals of Uttarakhand

By Dr Indresh Kumar Pandey

Bugyals are high-altitude meadows primarily found in the alpine region of India, specifically in the Himalayas. Etymologically, Bugyal means spongy grasslands. These meadows are also known as “Nature’s Own Garden” characterised by their lush green grass and vibrant alpine vegetation during warmer months and are covered in snow during winter. They are called by different names in different states. There are three types of grasslands found in India, of which Bugyal is the most important and is generally found from an altitude of 3300 metres above sea level, where the tree line ends, to an elevation of about 4500 metres. The tree line generally ranges from 3300 metres to 4000 metres above sea level, which depends on various factors and tree growth is possible only up to this highest altitude. Bugyal is a climatic climax community as they represent a stable plant community that has reached a state of equilibrium with the prevailing climate of the high-altitude region. The snow line starts at a height of 4500 metres and above this height vegetation is rarely found. In this way, we can call Bugyals as grasslands found between the tree line and the snow line.

Bugyals play a vital role in the ecosystem and offer a variety of benefits including biodiversity and water regulation. It forms the upper catchment area of the Himalayan Rivers, and many important medicinal herbs also grow in these grasslands. Bugyals are considered to be centres of biodiversity where many endemic species of animals and plants are found. The existence of Bugyals is under threat due to many factors including anthropogenic pressure and climate change. There are many factors affecting Bugyals. Abnormal and excessive rainfall and cloudburst incidents at short intervals cause soil erosion in Bugyals. Due to climate change and global warming, the tree line is moving towards higher altitudes and due to this the area of ​​Bugyals may gradually shrink. Bugyals have an interdependent relationship with various cultural activities taking place in the mountains and the population residing in that area. Understanding the importance of Bugyals, there has been a practice of going barefoot in them which does not cause any harm to medicinal and endangered plants of the Bugyals. Making noise in the Bugyals is also prohibited. This kind of social belief was probably there so that the animals and birds of that place do not run away to other areas, which is necessary to maintain balance in the ecosystem there. The Bugyals of Dewal (Chamoli) regions are also an important halt in the Himalayan MahaKumbh “The Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra”.

Bugyals are also associated with the culture of Uttarakhand. Bugyals have an important place in various folk tales, folk songs, cultural activities and religious beliefs. Be it the Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra of Chamoli or the Butter Festival of Uttarkashi, they have been associated with Bugyals for many years. Bugyals also help the local shepherds in maintaining their livelihood. In the last few years, erosion of up to 2.5 kilometres has been seen in the Bugyals of Uttarakhand. In the year 2019, the Dayara Bugyal Conservation Committee was formed by the state government to oversee and implement projects related to Bugyal conservation. This committee played an important role in bringing positive results in the protection of Bugyals in Uttarkashi district and this step was an important initiative in Bugyal conservation.

The ecosystem of the Bugyal is very delicate and the local community has a major role in its conservation. Bugyals have been open since ancient times for grazing by the cattle of nomadic communities in summers that migrate to the valleys when snowfall starts. The lush green grass and vibrant wildflowers found in the Bugyals during summers attract tourists and nature lovers. Bugyals are a major source of nutritious food in the form of herbs, fruits, pollen for insects, insects and biodiversity along with fodder for animals. The main reason for the milk of the Badri cow being highly nutritious is their dependence on the vegetation of the Bugyal for food. The nutrition and adequate nutrients of this vegetation are reflected in the milk of the cattle dependent on them. The plants found in the Bugyals also play an important role in improving the soil surface, helping in binding soil in landslide areas and also in conserving soil moisture. Various rare herbs and animals are found in these Bugyals. Since their price in the international market is very high, they are also smuggled. Also, many ornamental plants are found in the Bugyals. Keeda-Jadi or Yarsa Gumbu is a rare medicinal fungus which is obtained from these Bugyals and due to its high demand in the international market, its price is very high and for the purpose of economic gain, the Bugyals are being exploited a lot to obtain Keeda-Jadi.

It is very important to adopt a multi-pronged approach for Bugyal conservation in which along with maintaining a favourable environment, controlled tourism, preventing exploitation of resources and active community participation are important. The announcement by the state government to celebrate Bugyal Conservation Day on 2 September from the year 2025 is an important step towards its conservation. Bugyal is the cultural heritage of Uttarakhand and for its conservation it is essential to maintain its invaluable biodiversity and ecological balance.

(The Author is Assistant Professor at Government PG College Karnprayag, Chamoli)