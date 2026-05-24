Bardhan stresses on monsoon safety measures during Char Dham Yatra

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 23 May: Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan on Saturday visited the Disaster Control Room at IT Park to review arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra . He issued necessary directions to the district magistrates (DMs) to ensure that the pilgrimage is conducted smoothly and without inconvenience to devotees.

He emphasised that the pilgrims must be able to have darshan at all four shrines with ease and comfort and for this the district administration, BKTC and the stakeholders must work in close coordination to provide all essential facilities and services. He suggested that in case of heavy crowds, night‑time darshan could be arranged as in previous years. He directed that the holding areas in the lower regions of the route be activated and equipped with all basic amenities to accommodate pilgrims when required.

Taking into account the approaching monsoon season, he instructed the DMs to implement necessary precautionary measures in their respective districts. He said all the holding areas should be activated in advance and evacuation plans prepared to deal with heavy rainfall and landslides. He also directed UCADA to keep its evacuation plan ready so that arrangements for airlifting could be made quickly if necessary. He further directed the districts to maintain adequate stock of ration and other essential supplies.

The Chief Secretary also stressed upon the importance of registration and the health checks for the pilgrims. He advised that those above 60 years of age, very young children and persons with illnesses should be discouraged from undertaking the journey and that continuous awareness campaigns should be carried out to spread this message.

Among those present on the occasion included Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Sachin Kurve, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, Dheeraj Garbyal and ADG V Murugesan along with district magistrates and superintendents of police of the concerned districts.