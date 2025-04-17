Birth Centenary celebrations of Sadhana Ulfat begin at Nanhi Dunya

By GUNJAN SETHI

Nanhi Dunya ‘The International Movement of Children and their friends’ is celebrating Sadhana Utsav to commemorate the birth centenary of Harbans Sadhana Ulfat (1925 to 2025). The festival is a vibrant tribute to her legacy and profound impact on the lives of countless children and families in the region of Dehradun. The three-day festival being held in Dalanwala, Sadhana Utsav, features a diverse range of cultural activities; Elocution for children from different schools celebrating Women and the feminine forces, Dance dramas on Shiv-Shakti and Nav Durge (Nine Goddesses) and releasing of the short biographical book on Harbans Sadhana Ulfat – founder of Nanhi Dunya’s many centres.

Today, 16 schools with around 200 children participated in the ‘Sadhana Utsav’ elocution event. The event, celebrating womanhood and nature, was held across three age groups and included the following schools: Him Jyoti School, Oasis School, Gyananda School for Girls, Dehradun Hills Academy, Manav Bharti (Dehradun), The Doon Girls School, Olympus High School, Manav Bharti – Dehradun, Sophia School, Carman School for Girls, Nanhi Dunya School, Dehradun Hills Academy, Sai Grace Academy, Charmswood School, St Anne’s School, Nanhi Dunya School for the Deaf, Scholar’s Home, and St Agnes School.

The elocution event featured three age-groups presenting in Hindi or English languages. Children in the age group 10-12 years presented on their relationships with the women in their lives; sisters, mothers, grandmothers, while 13–15 year olds spoke of ‘power of women and empowering women’ and the ones in the age group 16–18 years spoke on ‘creative women are the future of India’, ‘healthy women, healthy families’ and ‘Villages are the hope of India’.

In the Elocution event the children spoke eloquently, showcasing a wide range of topics that reflected their awareness and thoughtfulness. They touched upon crucial issues such as environmental conservation, the importance of mental and physical well-being, and proudly celebrated womanhood. Their speeches not only demonstrated strong communication skills but also revealed a deep sense of empathy, responsibility, and respect for diversity and inclusion in an atmosphere of sharing, learning, questioning Children showed incredible talent of communication and presentation.

The eminent cultural activist Ira Chauhan stated, “I am happy children from various schools are coming together to honour womanhood and nature, beautifully intertwining the resilient spirit of women with the nurturing essence of the earth. Their words and presence with pertinent inputs from Alok, created a radiant harmony, uplifting all life in a profound celebration of Sadhna ma’s legacy. I felt deeply touched and privileged to witness this mindful tribute to her extraordinary life.”

Ira Chauhan is a mindfulness practitioner, a well-known freelance journalist and website content writer with a deep commitment to mindfulness. As a Trustee of ‘Citizens for Green Doon,’ she is passionate about environmental activism, playfully dubbed the ‘green lunatic’ by friends, dedicated to preserving the green cover of our once verdant valley.

Nanhi Dunya ‘The International Movement of Children & Their Friends” was founded in 1946 by Prof Lekh Raj Ulfat (1920-1991). In 1952, he was joined by his wife, H Sadhana Ulfat. Together with their friends they worked selflessly for the expansion of activities and evolution of the movement. There are 1200 children attending these centres between the age group of 3 to 16 years of age. The total number of children in each of these centres varies from 60 to 250. The main aim of Nanhi Dunya at the time of its foundation was to contribute to a peaceful, sustainable and integrated world, where all living beings can live and grow in universal harmony.

The event was designed by Alok Ulfat, who believes that all events involving children should be free from competition. It is cooperation among people and healthy community that enables young people to prosper. Giving an example excellence without competition he said that Trees and cells in our body don’t compete, yet there is growth. It is an inclusive and resilient culture will create a beautiful world.

On the birth anniversary of Sadhana Ulfat on 15 April, the Nanhi Dunya community will perform Havan and, in the afternoon, there will be an event full of dance, music and talks. A book will be released at the event by Radha Raturi, Chief Information Commissioner of Uttarakhand.