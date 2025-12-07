CBI Court rejects bail plea of Asst Prof Suman in UKSSSC paper leak case

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 6 Dec: The CBI court has rejected the bail plea of Assistant Professor Suman Chauhan in the UKSSSC paper leak case . Suman’s role in the matter has been under suspicion, leading to her arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation earlier.

The case concerns the leak of the Graduate Level Examination paper of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission from the examination centre. During the incident, three pages of the question paper were circulated on social media even while the examination was being held. At that time, Bobby Panwar of the Berazgar Sangathan alleged a paper leak and hinted at a wider collusion. Interestingly, Panwar had initially spoken in favour of Suman Chauhan, who had provided him with the paper, describing her as an informer.

In its preliminary investigation, the police had not arrested Chauhan, considering her role to be limited to providing information. However, once the CBI took charge, her troubles deepened. Reports suggest that Mohammad Khalid had sent the paper out of the examination centre through a social platform, after which Professor Suman was asked to solve and forward the question paper.

The Berojgar Sangathan had launched a major agitation demanding a CBI probe, following which the government ordered the investigation. Soon after commencing its inquiry, the CBI found Assistant Professor Suman ’s role suspicious and arrested her. It has since been revealed that she had an old acquaintance with Khalid and was in contact with him even before the examination.

With the rejection of her bail plea , Suman Chauhan’s difficulties are expected to intensify. The CBI is also examining the role of Bobby Panwar, as it was he who first provided information about the paper being leaked outside the examination centre, and it was Suman who sent him the three pages of the question paper.