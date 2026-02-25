Chamoli DM inspects Badrinath Highway ahead of Char Dham Yatra

Garhwal Post Bureau

Chamoli, 24 Feb: In view of the forthcoming Char Dham Yatra 2026, District Magistrate, Chamoli, Gaurav Kumar, and SP Surjit Singh Panwar, today undertook a ground inspection by bus from Kameda to Badrinath Dham along the highway. During the inspection, they reviewed arrangements related to drinking water, toilets, registration, health facilities, parking and the street lighting along the pilgrimage route. The officers directed all the departments concerned to ensure that every facility is fully in place before the commencement of the yatra.

It may be recalled that the annual pilgrimage to Badrinath Dham in Chamoli district is scheduled to begin on 23 April 2026. To facilitate the influx of the pilgrims, the district administration has launched preparations on a war footing. As part of this, the DM and the SP inspected the 160-kilometre stretch of the Badrinath Highway from Kameda to the shrine.

During the inspection, the DM also instructed NHIDCL officials to install floodlights at vulnerable points, put up advance signboards in landslide-prone areas, and complete all safety measures along the highway. He also reviewed ongoing construction works, assessed encroachments on acquired land and directed immediate action where required. Orders were also issued by Kumar for the prompt clearance of debris and for identifying sensitive stretches of the highway for urgent repair and safety works.

Examining drinking water facilities, the DM directed the officials of the Jal Sansthan and Peyjal Nigam to clean and activate handpumps and water ATMs along the route before the yatra begins. He also inspected toilets constructed along the highway and at halting points, instructing municipal bodies, district panchayat, and Sulabh International to expedite work and ensure water supply and other essential arrangements in all units.

The health department was directed to establish check posts along the route, strengthen facilities in hospitals, stock medicines before the commencement of the yatra, and ensure deployment of doctors and medical staff at all hospitals and health centres.