Char Dham Yatra: DGP conducts On-Ground Inspection of Kedarnath & Badrinath Dhams

Dehradun, 1 May: Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth, and Additional Director General of Police (Crime & Law and Order) V Murugesan, conducted on-site inspections of the Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams, today, as part of preparations for the Char Dham Yatra. They reviewed the security arrangements and issued necessary instructions.

On the occasion, the DGP emphasised that the Char Dham Yatra is a symbol of the state’s spiritual, cultural, and administrative dignity. Therefore, it is the collective responsibility to ensure that every aspect of the Yatra is secure, well-organised, and focused on the needs of the pilgrims.

In the morning, upon reaching Kedarnath Dham, DGP Deepam Seth received a detailed briefing on security arrangements from Superintendent of Police, Rudraprayag, Akshay Prahlad Konde. He conducted physical inspections of the Dham premises, the Aastha Path, duty points, and token counters.

This year, a token system has been implemented for the convenience of pilgrims. The DGP directed that the number of token counters be increased, continuous announcements made through the PA system, and token numbers, time slots, and other information be displayed on screens to make the darshan process smoother.

While reviewing crowd control and police deployment, he instructed that duty rosters be well-organized and that every officer and personnel be clearly informed of their responsibilities. He also directed enhanced coordination with ATS and paramilitary forces to further strengthen the security of the Dham.

At Badrinath Dham, the DGP conducted a detailed inspection along with Chamoli SP Sarvesh Panwar and other officials. He closely reviewed all arrangements including the pilgrimage route, communication systems, traffic control, police accommodations, and security of the temple premises.

Keeping in mind the needs of the pilgrims, he instructed that special assistance mechanisms be coordinated with the temple committee for senior citizens, differently-abled, and ill pilgrims.

At both Dhams, the DGP personally interacted with deployed police personnel, PAC, SDRF, and ITBP teams, boosting their morale. He clearly stated that all personnel must report for duty on time and discharge their responsibilities with sensitivity and accountability.

He stated that preparations for Char Dham Yatra 2025 are complete. With coordination between district administration, police, PAC, IRB, ITBP, SDRF, and other departments, a smooth, secure, and pilgrim-centric Yatra is being ensured.

Senior officials from Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts, police forces deployed along the Yatra route, ITBP, SDRF personnel, and others were present on the occasion.