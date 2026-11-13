CM accords approval for development works worth Rs 3.54 crores

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions amounting to Rs 353.93 lakhs (Rs 3.54 crores) for various development works across several districts of Uttarakhand, including projects related to irrigation infrastructure, community facilities, road construction and religious site beautification.

Under the approved proposals, the CM has sanctioned a total of Rs 78.50 lakhs for the installation of irrigation systems in 10 nurseries of the Eco Task Force. This includes Rs 14.53 lakhs for one nursery in Pauri district and Rs 63.97 lakhs for nine nurseries in Dehradun district.

In Dehradun district, Dhami has approved the release of the remaining Rs 40 lakhs for the construction of a Jan Milan Kendra/building at Sudhowala in the Jaunsar-Bawar region of Sahaspur Assembly constituency. He has also sanctioned Rs 96.79 lakhs for the construction of a clock tower in the Athurwala Tehri rehabilitation area under Doiwala Assembly constituency, with Rs 58.07 lakhs approved as the first instalment.

The CM also further approved expenditure of Rs 1.37 crores for the construction of a nearly two-kilometre road from Laltappad near the Vaishnavi Temple bridge to the residential areas of Gorkha Basti, Sagar and adjoining localities in Majri Grant village. Approval has also been granted for the release of the first instalment of Rs 81.97 lakhs for the project.

In Udham Singh Nagar district, Rs 10 lakhs has been sanctioned for the beautification, security enhancement and construction of a boundary wall at Shiv Temple, Anjaniya, in Khatima Assembly constituency.

For Pithoragarh district, the Chief Minister has approved an amount of Rs 92.32 lakhs for the first phase of road construction from Bhoomiya Mandir, Gainthan, to Kalasin Temple and Khooni village under Pithoragarh Assembly constituency. Approval has also been granted for the release of the first instalment of Rs 55.39 lakhs for the project.

In Champawat district, an amount of Rs 30 lakhs has been sanctioned for the beautification of the Bhagwati Mela site in Pachnai Gram Panchayat under Champawat Assembly constituency.

The sanctioned projects are aimed at strengthening local infrastructure, improving connectivity, enhancing irrigation facilities, developing community assets and promoting religious and cultural sites across different parts of the state.