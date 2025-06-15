CM flags off ITBP Himadri Trekking Expedition

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 14 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s (ITBP) Himadri Trekking Expedition 2025 from his Camp Office here on Saturday. The ceremony began with a two-minute silence in memory of the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Commending the courage of ITBP jawans, Dhami said the expedition embodies resilience and plays a critical role in both national security and cultural preservation. A 45-member ITBP team will undertake a gruelling 1,032-kilometre trek passing through Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh. The journey aims to monitor strategic border locations, identify cultural and historical sites, and promote local traditions.

Reminding those present about the sacrifices of soldiers from ‘Veerbhoomi’ Uttarakhand, Dhami praised the ITBP’s contributions since 1962 in both border defence and disaster response. He also cited efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to strengthen armed forces, referencing ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a testament to India’s resolve on national security.

The CM added that the state government has taken several welfare initiatives for soldiers and their families. These include increasing the ex-gratia for martyrs’ kin from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, extending the adjustment period for dependents in government jobs from two to five years, and offering benefits like free bus travel, stamp duty waivers, and marriage grants for daughters of ex-servicemen.

Insperctor General ITBP Sanjay Gunjyal shared that the team will traverse 27 valleys and 27 passes, covering 84 Vibrant Villages. The expedition also seeks to bolster eco-tourism, with plans to distribute 3.5 lakh fruit saplings en route to support local communities.

Also present on the occasion were Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, DGP Deepam Seth, IG ITBP Girish Chandra Upadhyay, and ITBP personnel.