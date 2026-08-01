CM orders CB-CID probe in Srishti Kandari case

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Jul: The case of the suspicious death of Srishti Kandari, a resident of Devprayag Assembly constituency, has now been handed over to the CB-CID on the orders of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Considering the seriousness of the matter and the persistent demand for an impartial investigation, CM Dhami has issued written orders transferring the probe to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).

In this regard, Devprayag MLA Vinod Kandari had called on the CM in this regard. Following this decision, the entire case will undergo a fresh and detailed inquiry. Police have already recorded the statements of the victim’s family.

It may be recalled that Srishti Kandari, a government school teacher had been married to Saurabh Khatri, a senior official posted at the Secretariat as Private Secretary, who is the accused in this case. Srishti Kandari died under mysterious circumstances and, before her death, a video of her had gone viral, whereby she was seen accusing her husband of constant harassment and dowry demands. The family of Srishti Kandari has also alleged that following her death, Saurabh Khatri’s family had not informed the wife’s family in time. The family suspects involvement of Khatri in her death. The family and local residents have been demanding a fair investigation and they have pointed out several aspects that required deeper scrutiny. While the police did register FIR on the complaint of the victim’s family but apparently did not take any further concrete action. The accused was neither arrested nor interrogated so far and the family points out that the Police are hesitant to act in view of the fact that the accused holds a senior post at the Secretariat.

In this context, Devprayag MLA Vinod Kandari today called on the CM and urged that the case be entrusted to the CB-CID. During the meeting, Vinod Kandari reminded the CM that Srishti Kandari’s death had shaken not only her family but the entire region. He requested the CM to ensure a transparent and thorough probe so that if negligence or criminal conspiracy is found at any level, strict action can be taken against those responsible.

Taking note of the sensitivity of the matter, Dhami directed the Home Secretary to immediately transfer the investigation to the CB-CID. The government believes that only an independent and comprehensive inquiry can bring all facts to light in such cases, thereby maintaining public confidence. With the order now in place, the CB-CID is soon expected to re-examine all the documents, police investigation records, the post-mortem reports, the forensic evidence and other technical aspects.

Welcoming the CM’s decision, Vinod Kandari expressed confidence that the CB-CID would conduct the probe impartially. He said that anyone found guilty should face strict legal action and emphasised that the cooperation and trust of society are essential in the process of justice.

It may be recalled that the death of Srishti Kandari has already triggered widespread questions on social media and at the local level. With the CB-CID now in charge, it is expected that the agency will re-investigate the scene of the incident, electronic evidence, witness statements and other available facts. If necessary, related individuals may be questioned again. The agency will also check whether any facts were overlooked in the initial investigation or whether any angle was inadequately explored.

At present, all eyes are on the CB-CID as the inquiry begins. The family and local residents hope that the investigation will reveal the truth behind the death and that anyone found complicit will face action under the law.

Meanwhile, police have obtained a 90-second video, allegedly recorded by Srishti just before her death, which is being treated as crucial evidence. The allegations made in the video will be verified during the investigation. Officials said the video forms an important part of the probe, but every aspect will be examined before drawing conclusions. Forensic analysis of the mobile phone, call records, chats and other electronic evidence is also underway. If the video corroborates other evidence, further legal action will follow. Yesterday, the the police recorded statements of the victim’s family at Doiwala police station.

Aman Kandari, cousin of the deceased teacher, said that she had been harassed for six months and was mentally distressed. He stated that she expressed her anguish in the video before her death and described her as a bright student. Circle Officer Vandana Verma confirmed that all aspects are being investigated. On the complaint of the teacher’s mother, a case has been registered against three individuals and inquiries are continuing.

It may be recalled that Srishti Kandari had married Saurabh Khatri of Harrawala in November 2025. Khatri works as a private secretary in the Secretariat, while Srishti Kandari was a government school teacher. Her family has alleged that she was subjected to mental harassment by her in-laws, including repeated taunts over dowry and ill-treatment, which drove her to suicide. On the basis of her mother’s complaint, a case of murder has been registered against her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law, and investigation is stated to be in progress.