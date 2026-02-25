Cong activism on revenue villages politically motivated: Manveer Chauhan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Feb: The BJP has described the Congress’s support and protests over Goths and Khatas as politically motivated, asserting that the party’s heightened activity before the elections is mere posturing aimed at creating an atmosphere of malicious propaganda rather than genuine intent.

BJP State media in-charge Manveer Chauhan today asserted that efforts to declare Bindukhatta a revenue village are in the final stage, with a decision to be taken in the Cabinet shortly. He added that the Congress, during its previous double-engine government, had deceived residents of these areas on the issue of revenue villages but failed to deliver any tangible facilities on the ground. Chauhan reminded that Prime Minister Modi has constructed homes for nearly three crore poor families since 2014, while the opposition’s concerns are entirely political.

The BJP leader described the ongoing dharna and protests, led by former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, as a manifestation of internal factional rivalry within the Congress. He claimed that the present situation is such that different factions of the Congress party are conducting their own agitations on identical issues, disrupting the daily routines of the public. The Congress party has become so weakened that it has to seek support from those who betrayed the state movement for its protests. After repeated crushing defeats in Lok Sabha, Assembly, municipal and panchayat elections since 2014, the party has grown so desperate in its frustration that it is ready to ally with anyone.

Chauhan emphasised that the concerns of people settled on gram sabha and government land in various parts of the state matter to everyone. Accordingly, the government is working towards a permanent resolution in this regard, while justly strictly adhering to all the constitutional provisions and the procedures. The commitment of our double-engine government is to provide a roof to every homeless person, ensuring no one remains without shelter. Since 2014, the Modi government has built 2.92 crore houses for the poor across the country, including over 34,000 homes in urban areas of Uttarakhand alone. When the opposition expresses concern over housing for the remaining needy, it somewhere indicates that they too have faith in our government. Meanwhile, the public already trusts that only the double-engine government can address their housing worries.