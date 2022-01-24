Cong cheated women: BJP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Jan: Taking a jibe at the list released by the Congress, the BJP said today that the Congress, which made the ‘false claim’ of giving 40 percent tickets to women, could not muster the courage in reality and give tickets to even 4 women candidates in the state. BJP state spokesperson Suresh Joshi alleged that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s slogan, “Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon” proved to be hollow as far as Uttarakhand is concerned. Joshi claimed that Congress always tried to trick people with some slogans but never really cared for them. Joshi further claimed that Congress would again lose the assembly elections and BJP would manage to retain power with a huge majority.

Joshi also claimed that the Congress was already sensing defeat and, hence, senior party leaders like Harish Rawat were now looking for excuses to defend their certain defeat. He was commenting on a recent statement of Harish Rawat in which he had admitted that Congress had ‘lost its form somewhat in the country but was still strong in Uttarakhand’.

Joshi said that the Congress was promising 40 percent tickets to women in the state but had given tickets to just 3 in all in the list of 53 candidates. At the same time, the Congress had already started looking for excuses to come out with later in the face of a certain defeat. The Congress was lacking confidence while, BJP was fully confident of its victory, claimed Joshi.