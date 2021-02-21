Cong stages protest against inflation

Dehradun, 20 Feb: On the call of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee against the rising inflation and implementation of “anti-farmer laws”, Congress workers took out a march today at all the district headquarters across the state against the BJP led governments at the Centre and in Uttarakhand. The march was led by Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Pritam Singh and the Leader of the Opposition Indira Hridayesh. Led by their leaders, Congress workers took to the streets to take out a padyatra in the capital Dehradun. A large number of party workers gathered at the Congress headquarters in Dehradun where the State Party President Singh himself led shouting of slogans against the union government and the state strongly during the course of his address to the party workers.

Congress workers began the padyatra from Congress headquarters and passed through Kwality Chowk, Ghantaghar, Darshan Lal Chowk, before returning to Congress headquarters via Rajpur Road. Pritam Singh said that the union government had increased the prices in petroleum products continuously during the past seven years. He claimed that the LPG was now available to the consumers at three times the price that prevailed during the UPA government rule. Cereals, vegetables, edible oil, sugar had all been out of the reach of the common man. Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh said that the common man was troubled by inflation and was finding it impossible to manage his finances.

Former minister Dinesh Aggarwal, former MLA Ranjit Singh Rawat, Vice President Aaryendra Sharma, General Secretary Vijay Saraswat, former MLA Jot Singh Gunsola, former MLA Rajkumar, former MLA Dr Jeet Ram, Tahir Ali, Shilpi Arora, Garima Dasauni, Manju Tripathi, Parineeta Badoni, Lal Chand Sharma, Sanjay Kishore, Akil Ahmed, Ashok Verma, Arjun Sonkar, Arjun Kumar, Naveen Payal, Sita Ram Nautiyal, Devender Butola, Lalit Bhadri, Mahesh Joshi, Adarsh Sood, Rajesh Chamoli were among those present.