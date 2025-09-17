Desperate Policy

Such is the desperation among opposition leaders to score points against the BJP and its ‘Hindutva’ ideology that they care little for the harm their statements may cause to the nation in the long run. The racist and Josef Stalin inspired DMK in Tamil Nadu is notorious for its inflammatory ideological stance against Hinduism. This is because it has neither the scope to expand beyond state boundaries, nor wishes to do so.

However, a party such as the Congress must be more careful in its approach, because it needs votes in other parts of India. Hoping to benefit by exploiting caste divisions is a dangerous gamble, as it is bound to trigger a backlash. This is because it is not just the ‘forward’ castes that dominate in inter-caste scenarios, there is also a complex power structure among the intermediate ones. This is why a ‘uniform’ caste-oriented strategy is not possible.

Under the circumstances, the latest statement by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that those who converted to other religions did so because they faced caste-based oppression is naïve to say the least. It has emerged from the controversy stirred by the decision to have Christians also mention their caste in the state’s latest attempt at a caste census. The BJP has described this as an attempt to promote conversion as, presently, converts are not recognised, nor get benefits, as Scheduled Castes or OBCs. (Perhaps Siddaramaiah should see the award-winning Kannada movie ‘Chomana Dudi’ to understand the complexities of the conversion process.)

The Karnataka CM is working hard to reconcile the Congress High Command diktat to exploit caste divisions with the ground reality in his state, where strong backward caste lobbies dominate the political scene. There is a level of desperation in his actions as his close rival, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, continues to breathe down his neck. Even as he struggles for political survival, for which he needs to toe the party High Command line, he also needs to acknowledge the complexities of the state’s power structure. Having his ministerial colleagues declare that caste identification of Christians would not lead to job and other reservations is an attempt to contain the damage. The question then may be asked, “Could such revelations lead to caste divisions among the Christian community?” They do exist in Kerala. Surely, there are better ways to woo voters, such as good governance, instead of creating a mess that will prove not only hard to clear up but also give the BJP a leg-up on the electoral front.