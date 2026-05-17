DG Deepam Seth holds detailed review of “Operation Prahar”

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 May: Deepam Seth, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, today, conducted a detailed review of the statewide special “Operation Prahar”, which has been running for the past month. The review meeting was held through video conferencing with Inspectors General of Police of Garhwal and Kumaon ranges, along with Senior Superintendents of Police/Superintendents of Police from all districts, STF, and GRP officials.

It was stated on the occastion that, under the campaign, more than 1,400 wanted, absconding, rewarded, and habitual criminals have been arrested. Effective action against organised crime led to the arrest of 40 accused under the Gangster Act, while preventive action was taken against more than 130 individuals under the Goonda Act.

A total of 66 illegal firearms were recovered from across the state, and cases under the Arms Act were registered against the accused. Action is also being taken against the supply chain involved in illegal weapons trafficking.

Harendra Singh alias Honey and Nikhil Verma were arrested by Udham Singh Nagar Police with a large quantity of illegal weapons and ammunition. Their links were found connected to a case involving the terrorist organisation “Al Badr”.

Meanwhile, the STF arrested Vikrant Kashyap from Dehradun with an illegal pistol and cartridges. He was reportedly in contact with the Pakistan-based terror outfit “Al Bark Brigade”.

Three Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in different parts of the state using fake identities and forged documents were arrested. To maintain law and order and ensure public safety, preventive action was taken against more than 4,000 anti-social elements and individuals involved in disturbing public peace.

A special checking drive was conducted against rash driving, drunk driving, fake number plates, misuse of hooters, and suspicious vehicles. During the operation, more than 15,000 vehicles were challaned, over 900 accused were arrested, and more than 2,000 vehicles were seized.

More than 18,000 bars, pubs, clubs, spas, hotels, and dhabas were inspected during the campaign. Legal action was taken against over 1,200 individuals found violating regulations.

During verification drives in rented houses, multi-storey apartments, flats, PG accommodations, homestays, hotels, dharamshalas, and ashrams, more than 40,000 individuals were verified. Legal action was initiated against those found violating verification norms.

To protect pilgrims from cyber fraud during the Char Dham Yatra, more than 200 fake social media links were blocked, and over 50 suspicious mobile numbers were deactivated. These were allegedly being used to cheat pilgrims in the name of travel registration, helicopter ticket booking, and hotel reservations.

Additionally, legal proceedings have been initiated against 147 out-of-state link operators and 27 fake mobile number holders involved in organised cyber fraud activities.

DGP Deepam Seth stated that Uttarakhand Police remains alert, active, and committed to ensuring the safety of every citizen in the state. He said that the crackdown on criminals, intensive checking drives, extensive verification campaigns, and strict action against organised crime would continue with greater intensity, effectiveness, and determination under Operation Prahar.

The meeting was attended by senior police officials including Additional Director General of Police (Crime & Law and Order) V Murugesan, Additional Director General of Police (Administration) AP Anshuman, Inspector General of Police (P&M/Personnel) Vimmi Sachdeva, Inspector General of Police Kumaon Range Ridhim Aggarwal, Inspector General (Telecommunications) Krishna Kumar VK, Inspector General (Cyber) Nilesh Anand Bharne, Inspector General, Garhwal Range, Rajiv Swaroop, Inspector General (Crime & Law and Order) Sunil Kumar Meena, Dhirendra Gunjyal, Deputy Inspector General (Crime & Law and Order), and other senior police officers.