Dhami calls on PM Modi, seeks Central support for various projects

Proposes extension of Delhi-Meerut RRTS up to Haridwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

NEW DELHI, 14 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today to deliberate on key development projects and sought guidance on a comprehensive strategy to bolster Uttarakhand’s growth trajectory. Expressing gratitude to PM Modi for the Centre ’s continued support to Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister reiterated the state’s commitment to contribute actively towards the national vision of a Developed India by 2047.

On this occasion, the CM also praised the Prime Minister ’s global recognition, commenting that 27 nations have conferred upon him their highest civilian honours.

Dhami also presented a replica of Kartik Swami Temple, a coffee table book on the Adi Kailash Yatra, and regional products from Uttarakhand including ghee from Kanar (Dharachula), red rice from Purola, Basmati rice, black cumin (Kala Jeera), Gandhrayan and Jambu herbs, and native honey to Modi during the interaction with him.

Requesting infrastructure development akin to the Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams master plans, the CM urged the PM to direct departments concerned for the Haridwar and Rishikesh Ganga Corridors and the Sharda Corridor in Champawat, for finance through CSR funds. He also appealed for support for the transformation of Nepa Farm in Udham Singh Nagar into a semiconductor hub, extension of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Delhi–Meerut to Haridwar, and inclusion of route provisions in the Tanakpur–Bageshwar and Rishikesh–Uttarkashi rail projects .

On the occasion, the CM also briefed the PM about the Nanda Raj Jat Yatra scheduled for 2026, seeking an assistance of Rs 400 crores to build eco-friendly infrastructure and extended an invitation for the PM to join the grand Himalayan pilgrimage. For the Mahakumbh in Haridwar slated for 2027, the CM pointed out to the PM, the need for bridge repairs, parking, utilities, sanitation, and pedestrian facilities, requesting a financial package of Rs 3,500 crores.

Additionally, the CM further sought approval of a DPR worth Rs 1,015 crores under the RDSS scheme for undergrounding power lines and automation in Rishikesh and Haridwar. He also requested clearance from the National Board for Wildlife to restore Chaurasi Kutiya near Rishikesh, stating that funding for the project has already been secured.

Raising the issue of interlinking of water sources, Dhami presented before Modi, the Pindar–Kosi river link proposal to connect glacier-fed and rain-fed rivers, which would enhance irrigation and water supply for over two lakh people in 625 villages of Bageshwar, Almora, and Nainital districts, and benefit more than 1.25 lakh residents in towns like Garud, Kausani, Dwarahat, Ranikhet, and Almora. He further urged the Centre to implement this under a special national scheme.