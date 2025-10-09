Dhami calls on Union Environment Minister Yadav, seeks clearance for 7 Hydel projects

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 8 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called on Union Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi today to seek the Centre’s support for the approval of seven hydroelectric projects in Uttarakhand, with a combined generation capacity of 647 MW.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reiterated the state’s unwavering commitment to preserving the sanctity and uninterrupted flow of the Ganga and its tributaries, alongside its dedication to environmental conservation.

In addition, the CM also informed the Union Minister that the state government has resolved to establish a Sports University in Haldwani with the objective of creating employment avenues for youth through sports. In this regard, a proposal has already been submitted to the Forest Department for the transfer of approximately 12.317 hectares of forest land located in the Gaulapar area. Dhami urged Yadav to direct the officials concerned to expedite the necessary procedures for the land transfer to facilitate the university’s establishment.

Responding positively, the Union Minister extended in principle approval and assured full cooperation from the Ministry in both the matters.

Among those present during the meeting were Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, Tanmay Kumar; Principal Secretary, Uttarakhand, R Meenakshi Sundaram; Special Secretary, Parag Madhukar Dhakate; and Resident Commissioner of the state government in New Delhi, Ajay Mishra.

It may be recalled that the projects for which the CM has sought Central clearance include the Vishnugad and Kaliganga Hydropower Projects. In addition to the seven projects pending clearance, Uttarakhand has long awaited approval for several other large-scale hydropower schemes and these include Tehri Stage 2 Power project worth 1,000 MW and Tapovan Vishnugad worth 520 WM. The state has urged the Centre to clear eight large hydropower projects totalling nearly 750 MW, of which seven amount to 647 MW and one is 114 MW, to bolster the state’s energy security and reduce dependence on external purchases.

One of these projects, the Sirkari Bhayol Rupsiabagar hydropower project designed for 120 MW capacity, has already received in principle forest clearance for diverting nearly 30 hectares of forest land, signalling progress in the clearance process.

Meanwhile, several other proposed projects including the 171 MW Lata Tapovan run-of-river project remain held up, with the Supreme Court’s suspension since 2014.