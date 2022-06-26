Dhami urges Amit Shah to raise grant for Cooperatives of Himalayan states

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was in the National Capital to participate in the nomination of NDA’s Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, called on Union Home and Cooperatives Minister Amit Shah today. The Chief Minister requested the Union Home Minister to increase the grant permissible in CSISAC (Component-1) of National Cooperative Development Corporation for Himalayan and North Eastern States from 20 percent to 40 percent.

The Chief Minister said that the State Integrated Cooperative Development Project is being operated under CSISAC (Component-1) assisted by the National Cooperative Development Corporation and that it is subsidised in the state of Uttarakhand. An ambitious plan had been presented by the state government to the National Cooperative Development Corporation to make various cooperative institutions in the state commercially successful units. Under this, arrangements were made to ensure payment of fair price to the farmers for their produce by setting up joint cooperative farming, and other agricultural and allied businesses, by collectively increasing production and adding value to them. Its in-principle and financial approval had already been given by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC). The above approved scheme was launched by the Prime Minister Modi.

The Chief Minister emphasised that it is very challenging to establish cooperative societies as a commercial unit due to the tough geographical conditions and for this additional assistance would be required for Uttarakhand and other Himalayan states.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Home and Cooperatives Minister to increase the grant permissible in CSISAC (Component-1) of National Cooperative Development Corporation to 40 percent from the present level of 20 percent for Himalayan and North Eastern States so that the cooperative institutions of the state are able to bear the burden of the loan amount.