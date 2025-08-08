Dharali Calamity: Over 50 people airlifted to safety, Army intensifies relief operations 

Dehradun, Aug 7 (IANS): Two days after the cloudbursts-triggered flash floods wreaked havoc in Uttarkashi region of Uttarakhand, the relief operations are in full swing, and people are being airlifted to higher locations while those having sustained injuries are being attended to swiftly.

Till today morning, more than 50 individuals were airlifted to safety and evacuated from the Dharali, the flashfloods-hit zone to upper reaches in Matli by helicopter. From there, the people were being transported to their respective destinations.

The officials also released a list of 55 stranded individuals, along with their phone numbers, who were airlifted to safety on Thursday – two days after raging waters swallowed villages in Dharali. During the day, many more are expected to be lifted out via helicopters.

The rescue work is being spearheaded by teams of the Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF in coordination with Uttarakhand police and the local administration.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has also intensified its relief operations in the cloudburst-hit region of Dharali near Harsil. Over 225 troops, including specialised engineer and medical teams, are on the ground conducting rescue and relief tasks. Drones have also been deployed for aerial reconnaissance and locating stranded individuals in inaccessible areas.

With multiple road breaches reported at Bartwari, Linchigad, Gangrani and near Dharali, Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters are positioned at Dehradun for airlift operations, while an ad-hoc aviation base is being established at Matli Helipad.

Recco radar teams, search-and-rescue dogs, and five civil helicopters have been pressed into service to augment relief and rescue efforts.

“Lt Gen Sengupta, Army Commander Central Command and GOC UB Area present at Dharali, and seamless coordination underway with HQ Central Air Command, every possible effort is being made to ensure the safe evacuation and care of all affected. The Indian Army stands firm with the people of Uttarakhand in this hour of need,” it said in a statement this morning.

Meanwhile, the Met Department has issued a Red Alert for multiple areas of the hilly state including Pauri Garhwal, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, and Nainital, till August 12.

Schools and educational institutions have been shut as part of precautionary measure and people are advised to stay indoors.