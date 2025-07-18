DM orders suspension of firearm licence of ITBP Inspector

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Jul: Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal has suspended the arms licence of an ITBP Inspector following serious allegations of threats issued by him to his own wife and son. The action was taken during the recent Janata Diwas when Racecourse resident Vikas Ghildiyal submitted a complaint stating that despite a formal divorce between his parents, his father continues to intimidate him and his mother by brandishing a licenced firearm.

Citing a persistent threat of possible violence, the District Magistrate exercised his special powers and immediately ordered the suspension of the arms licence. Additionally, he also instructed the officials to file a formal case, and the necessary legal directives have since been issued.

According to the officials, this administrative intervention has brought visible relief to the affected mother and son, setting a firm precedent against the misuse of licenced weapons in domestic disputes.

Bansal in this case has asserted that a firearm licence is not a free pass for reckless behaviour, and it is the duty of the administration to hold individuals accountable for violating the spirit of lawful possession. Reports suggest that the Inspector, commonly referred to by locals as an ‘angry gunman’, frequently resorted to aggressive gestures, coercively displaying the weapon at the slightest provocation. The DM’s action has ensured not only the suspension of the licence but also mandated that the firearm be surrendered at the local police station.

The district administration has reiterated that arms licences are issued with expectations of discipline and law-abiding conduct, and any deviation will result in strict legal consequences. Immediate instructions were relayed to the Senior Superintendent of Police to register a case in this matter and oversee the secure deposition of the weapon.