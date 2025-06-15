DM steps up disaster management with powerful sirens 

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRDUN, 14 Jun: After several years, Dehradun district has begun a comprehensive upgrade of its Emergency Communication and Public Warning System under the leadership of District Magistrate Savin Bansal. In a decisive step towards bolstering disaster preparedness, 15 long-range, advanced-technology sirens, with ranges of 8-km and 16-km, are being installed at major locations across the district. These sirens underwent trial runs on Saturday at the District Emergency Operations Centre.

In a first for the region, Rapid Communication Systems are also being set up at key establishments such as Army and paramilitary units, airports, and major hospitals. These systems will facilitate simultaneous alerts and communication during external threats and emergency scenarios.

The installation of modern sirens has begun across Dehradun city to alert citizens during situations like war or air raids and help direct them to safe zones. Trials were today carried out in the presence of the DM Savin Bansal. The first phase includes deployment at 15 densely populated locations, particularly police stations and outposts. The new system replaces ageing infrastructure dating back to the 1970s, designed for a far smaller population.

According to the District Magistrate, six 16-km range and nine 8-km range sirens will be installed, covering Dehradun city comprehensively. Triggers for the sirens will be housed at the respective police stations, outposts, and the District Emergency Operations Centre.

The sirens aim to provide instant alerts and guide the public to safety. In the second phase, similar sirens will be installed in Rishikesh, Vikasnagar, Chakrata, and other key towns. The District Magistrate emphasised the importance of placing the devices in clear, unobstructed locations to ensure optimal audibility.

He also stated that the installation of these sirens will significantly reinforce the Civil Defence System, enhancing its capacity to safeguard citizens during crises.

Present at the event were Additional District Magistrate KK Mishra, SDM Sadar Harigiri, Police Circle Officer Anil Joshi, Disaster Management Officer Rishab, and other officials.