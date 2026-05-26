Earthligion— A Religion without Division!

By Roli Shukla

The time has come when it is worth pausing to examine a paradox: humanity has evolved extraordinary intelligence, creativity, and systems of belief—yet the very structures meant to guide us have often divided us. Across millennia, humans have organised themselves around religions, ideologies, and doctrines, each offering meaning and moral direction. But these frameworks, while powerful, have also contributed to separation—between people, cultures, and even between humanity and the planet that sustains it.

What if, instead of another system that divides, we imagined one that unites at the most fundamental level? Not by replacing existing faiths, but by grounding them in a shared, undeniable truth: Earthligion. Every human life depends on Earth. This is the spirit behind Earthligion—a simple yet profound idea that reverence for our planet can become a principle, sort of universal religion, guiding humanity, how we live, think, and act.

Earthligion is not about rituals, temples, or conversions. It is about awareness. It begins with a recognition that Earth is not merely a resource—it is our home, our life-support system, and, in many ways, our shared sacred space. Every breath we take, every drop of water we drink, every grain of food we consume comes from this planet. Yet modern human pursuits—driven by consumption, competition, and unchecked growth—have strained Earth’s balance. Climate change, deforestation, pollution, and biodiversity loss are not isolated problems; they are symptoms of a deeper disconnect.

Earthligion seeks to restore that connection.

Traditional religions often differ in beliefs about the divine, the afterlife, or sacred texts. Earthligion bypasses these differences by focusing on what is universally experienced: our dependence on Earth.

In Earthligion: The Earth is the altar, nature is the scripture, sustainability is the practice, and compassion is the highest virtue. There is no need to abandon existing beliefs. A Christian, Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, atheist, or anyone else can practice Earthligion alongside their worldview. It is not a competing religion—it is a unifying layer beneath all belief systems.

Endless consumption has led to environmental degradation and inner dissatisfaction. Earthligion encourages mindful living—taking what is needed, not more. Most human decisions are short-term. Earthligion asks: Will this action support life on Earth 100 years from now? 1,000 years from now? Not just for humans, but for all living beings. Animals, forests, rivers, and oceans are not objects—they are life systems deserving respect.

Unlike traditional religions, Earthligion’s practices are not symbolic—they are practical and measurable for example: Planting trees becomes a form of prayer, reducing waste becomes an act of discipline, conserving water becomes a daily ritual, protecting biodiversity becomes a moral duty Even small acts—carrying a reusable bag, choosing sustainable products, reducing energy consumption—become sacred when done with awareness.

Division, doubt, and confusion—does not only harm society; it also disturbs the human mind. People search endlessly for the “right” way to live, often feeling lost between competing ideologies.

Earthligion offers clarity through simplicity:

If an action harms Earth, it is not aligned.

If it sustains life, it is.

This removes ambiguity. It gives individuals a compass that is not based on belief, but on observable reality. One of the most powerful aspects of Earthligion is that it bridges two domains often seen as separate: science and spirituality.

Science tells us how ecosystems function.

Spirituality asks why we should care.

In this regard, modern scientists should be astonished about the knowledge and views about environment of ancient Indian seers who knew about various aspects of environment, about cosmic order, and about the importance of coordination between all natural powers for universal peace and harmony. When they pray for peace at all levels in the ‘Shanti Mantra’, they side by side express their belief about the importance of coordination and interrelationship among all natural powers and regions. The prayer says that not only regions, waters, plants, trees, natural energies but all creatures should live in harmony and peace. Peace should remain everywhere. The mantra takes about the concord with the universe – “peace of sky, peace of mid-region, peace of earth, peace of waters, peace of plants, peace of trees, peace of all-gods, peace of Brahman, peace of universe, peace of peace; May that peace come to me!”

Earthligion merges both: It respects scientific understanding of climate, biodiversity, and ecosystems also It brings a sense of reverence, gratitude, and responsibility toward them

This combination creates a balanced approach—rational yet deeply meaningful.

Nations, cultures, and religions create identity—but they also create boundaries. Earthligion introduces a higher identity: Earth citizens.

When people begin to see themselves as inhabitants of a shared planet rather than members of isolated groups, priorities shift: Cooperation becomes more important than competition, preservation becomes more important than profit, unity becomes more important than division

Let’s be clear—Earthligion is not a magical solution. Human behaviour is deeply ingrained, and systems of power, economics, and culture are complex. But every transformation in history has begun with an idea. Slavery was once accepted—until it wasn’t; similarly environmental destruction is widely accepted today—but that too can change.

Earthligion is not about perfection. It is about direction.

Imagine a world where: Children are taught not just history and math, but how to live sustainably, businesses measure success not only by profit, but by environmental impact, governments prioritise long-term planetary health over short-term gains, individuals see everyday choices as meaningful contributions to Earth

This is not unrealistic—it is necessary.

Earth does not need saving in the way we often think. The planet will continue in some form, with or without us. What is at stake is the future of life as we know it—and humanity’s place within it. Earthligion is an invitation:

Not to believe differently, but to live differently.

To move from division to connection.

From consumption to care.

From confusion to clarity.

If there is one truth that every human can agree on, it is this: We all share the same Earth. And perhaps, that is where unity and peace begin.

(Roli Shukla is an Educator, Author based in Thane, Maharashtra.)