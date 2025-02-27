EIL celebrates ‘Experiment Day’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 26 Feb: The Experiment in International Living, Dehradun Centre, celebrated Experiment Day on 24 February in a grand way at Shugan Farms, here.

The Community Chairman, Rajive Rekhi, welcomed the members and thanked them for their tremendous response. He informed the members that Dehradun Centre has won the Best Centre Trophy for the year 2023-24 also. He thanked the members and his Executive Committee for their support and cooperation which had made this possible.

Founder member Dr Arun Kumar and the National Vice Chairman, Anil Mehra, handed over the Best Centre Trophy to CC Rajive Rekhi and members of his Executive Committee. Anil Mehra also briefed the audience on ‘Experiment in International Living’, its history and birth in India.

The members were enthralled by some excellent live instrumental music, especially the Flute, Saxophone and Piano.

The icing on the cake was the Bumper Housie announced by Rajeev Nangia, a senior member of EIL. Known for his wit and humour, he thoroughly entertained the audience who were extremely happy to win attractive prizes.

The programme was compered by Nidhi Nanda.

Despite the chill in the weather, the members thoroughly enjoyed the evening.