Flexibility is Key to Success: Sanjay Jha

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 2 Aug: Head of Procurement at Indigo Airlines Sanjay Jha said that behind every successful company is a smart and strong team. Without a good team, a supply chain cannot work properly.

He was speaking at the conference “Guidance in Stability: Building a Resilient Supply Chain for the Future” organized for BBA and MBA students at Graphic Era Hill University. Jha , who has 26 years of experience in FMCG, retail, and aviation sectors, explained supply chain concepts with real-life examples from companies like Dabur, Coca-Cola, and Indigo. He shared that a supply chain is not just about moving products, but also involves information and money. Challenges like climate change, cyber-attacks, and pandemics affect the supply chain. In such times, those who are flexible and ready to change their strategies succeed. Every strong company has a team that’s always ready to face challenges.

Head of the School of Management Vishal Sagar also spoke at the event. He explained important parts of the supply chain like planning, sourcing, logistics, and manufacturing, helping students understand real-world challenges and opportunities.

The event was held at Prof KP Nautiyal Auditorium and attended by Ajay Sharma, Shipra Gupta, Vikas Tyagi, Pankaj Agarwal, other faculty members, and students.