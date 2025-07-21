From Kargil’s Sacrifice to Strategic Supremacy: India’s Defence Transformation on 26th Anniversary of Victory 

By Dr Kripa Nautiyal

Kargil Vijay Diwas, commemorated every year on 16 July, stands as a solemn reminder of India’s resolute military and political response to one of the most audacious intrusions in modern warfare. The Kargil War of 1999 not only marked a decisive military victory but also catalysed a fundamental transformation in India’s strategic and defence doctrine. Over the years, as India faced evolving threats ranging from cross-border terrorism to hybrid warfare, the lessons of Kargil remained etched in military consciousness. Today, as operations like ‘Operation Sindoor’ come into focus, it is evident that India has moved from a traditionally reactive posture to a more proactive, prepared, and technologically superior defence strategy.

The 1999 Kargil conflict was not merely a border skirmish; it was a revelation. Pakistani forces and militants had infiltrated Indian positions in the high-altitude region of Kargil, taking the nation by surprise. The conflict exposed critical gaps in India’s intelligence, surveillance, and civil-military coordination. Though the Indian Army successfully reclaimed the occupied posts with exemplary courage and tactical brilliance, the war left behind more than 500 martyrs and a bruised sense of preparedness. Key takeaways from Kargil included the necessity for real-time intelligence sharing across agencies, the need for joint operations and coordination between the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and intelligence bodies, the importance of border infrastructure and surveillance along the Line of Control, a shift from conventional warfare to hybrid and proxy threats, and most critically, the limitation of dependence on foreign systems like American GPS during conflict.

These lessons catalysed a series of structural and strategic reforms that would define India’s future military posture. Following the war, the K Subrahmanyam-led Kargil Review Committee proposed a range of recommendations, which were subsequently addressed by the Group of Ministers (GOM) that tackled the comprehensive modernisation of India’s defence apparatus. This GOM initiative marked one of the most significant defence reforms in independent India’s history, addressing the modernisation of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard.

The intelligence revolution was perhaps the most crucial reform. Multi-Agency Centres were established at both central and state levels for real-time intelligence dissemination to all stakeholders without any loss of time. The creation of NTRO, DIA, and other specialised agencies revamped intelligence mechanisms. Coastal security underwent a complete transformation with the setting up of a comprehensive chain of coastal radars, now fully functional, providing the Coast Guard and the Navy real-time pictures of all ships transiting through India’s Territorial Waters and Exclusive Economic Zone. Marine mobile assets were assigned to marine police forces, significantly enhancing coastal surveillance capabilities.

The establishment of the Border Management Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs, now fully operational, brought systematic approach to border infrastructure development and management. However, the most significant reform was the conception and launch of NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation), also known as the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System. This system now comprises 7 satellites: 2 in Geostationary orbits and 5 in inclined Geostationary orbits, providing strategic independence from unreliable foreign navigation systems. The post-Kargil era also saw greater investment in surveillance technologies, drones, and high-altitude warfare gear, improvements in forward infrastructure and logistics in border areas, and a gradual but significant shift towards integrated theatre commands and jointness of services.

One of the defining shifts post-Kargil was in India’s military posture. Historically, India had operated under a doctrine of strategic restraint, avoiding cross-border retaliatory strikes and adhering to a defensive stance even under provocation. However, the increasing audacity of terror attacks — such as the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and the 2016 Uri attack — began to test this doctrine. The surgical strikes in 2016 and the Balakot air strike in 2019 marked watershed moments. These were not just tactical operations, but strategic signals — India was willing to strike across the border to protect its sovereignty and deter future aggression.

These actions demonstrated enhanced confidence in India’s military intelligence and precision capability, political will to authorise calibrated yet bold military responses, and a shift from reaction to deterrence through credible threat projection. This approach laid the groundwork for a more forward-leaning doctrine, visible in operations like Operation Sindoor, which stands as a testament to India’s technological and strategic maturity, demonstrating the transformative power of indigenous capabilities developed post-Kargil.

Operation Sindoor showcased the strategic advantage of India’s own navigation satellite system in unprecedented manner. Using NavIC’s precision guidance, Indian forces were able to devastate Pakistani strategic targets with pinpoint accuracy, bringing Pakistani forces to their knees. The effectiveness was so overwhelming that the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations called his Indian counterpart to seek cessation of firing, which India obliged from a position of strength. This operation marked a paradigm shift from Kargil’s reactive approach to a proactive, technology-driven strategy characterized by surgical precision in targeting using indigenous technology, seamless multi-agency coordination through established MACs, technology-driven operations using drones, thermal imagers, and AI-based surveillance, and perfect balance between neutralising threats and maintaining strategic superiority.

Today’s India is no longer willing to be a passive observer of its security challenges. The strategic transformation since Kargil has been characterised by integrated commands through the appointment of a CDS and efforts towards theatre commands showing India’s intent for integrated warfighting capacity. Technological independence has become a cornerstone, with the post-Kargil era witnessing a steep rise in adoption of indigenous systems like NavIC, BrahMos missiles, drones, cyber capabilities, and AI-enabled surveillance, significantly reducing dependence on unreliable allies.

India’s military diplomacy has expanded dramatically, from conducting joint exercises with QUAD nations to asserting itself in the Indo-Pacific and along the LAC with China, demonstrating its strategic weight. The doctrine has evolved from strategic restraint to deterrence and denial, seeking not just to absorb attacks but to deny and deter them at source. Border infrastructure has received unprecedented attention with roads, bridges, and forward airfields along borders with both Pakistan and China improving mobility and reducing response time. The coastal security revolution through the fully functional coastal radar chain provides real-time maritime domain awareness, transforming India’s coastal surveillance and defence capabilities.

The entire world has taken note of India’s strategic and technological leap, particularly its reduced dependence on ‘unreliable allies’ who often show their true colours during conflicts. The success of operations like Sindoor has demonstrated that India’s post-Kargil transformation has not only been comprehensive but also effective in real-world scenarios. This transformation reflects a mature understanding that in modern warfare, technological superiority, intelligence precision, and strategic independence are as crucial as battlefield courage.

From the freezing peaks of Kargil to operations like Sindoor, India’s defence doctrine has matured into a flexible, technology-driven, intelligence-based, and assertive model. The days of strategic hesitation have given way to a doctrine of dynamic preparedness and political-military synergy, backed by indigenous technological capabilities that provide strategic autonomy. Yet, challenges persist. Threats from state-sponsored terrorism, the rise of China as a regional rival, and cyber and information warfare demand constant vigilance. Kargil was a lesson born out of sacrifice. Operations like Sindoor are proof that those sacrifices were not in vain and have been transformed into strategic advantages.

On the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, we must not only honour the bravery of our soldiers but also commit to continually strengthening the nation’s defence architecture. In the words of Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, (while speaking at a Defence Workshop in New Delhi on 16 July ‘25), “Yesterday’s weapons can’t win today’s wars, tomorrow’s technology is needed to fight today’s battle.” Today, India has evolved from a nation that reacted to threats to one that proactively shapes its security environment through indigenous capabilities and strategic foresight. The transformation from Kargil’s sacrifice to strategic supremacy stands as a testament to India’s unwavering commitment to national security and technological self-reliance.

(The author is a retired Additional Director General of Indian Coast Guard and a distinguished alumnus of United States Naval War College, Rhode Island, USA. He has headed 4 of the 5 operational commands of the Coast Guard. He has also authored a book and number of articles on defence and cultural aspects in various national/ international journals/papers.)