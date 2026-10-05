From Mother to Creative Teacher       

Journey of Transformation at Nanhi Dunya School

By Deepti Panwar

I am Deepti Panwar, blessed with two beautiful special children who embraced my motherhood in a special way. My boys, Anshuman (born in 2015) and Ridhiman (born in 2016), learn in their own unique ways, with Anshuman progressing at his own pace and Ridhiman, who is autistic, continuing to make progress.

I came to Nanhi Dunya Inclusive School, Inder Road Branch, with my boys. Here, Kiran Didi who is the chief promoter, offered me an opportunity to join the school as a volunteer, and I gladly accepted the offer. I was given the freedom to observe, explore, learn, and discover ways of being with the children. There was never any pressure to be perfect; instead, I was encouraged and gently challenged to learn through experience, creativity, and compassion. Today I work as a ‘Natural Intuitive Learning’ teacher at the school.

I worked under the guidance of Mr. Alok Ulfat, our Education Coordinator, which helped me understand the nuances of teaching while introducing me to many new concepts and Nanhi Dunya’s educational principles. One of the beliefs of Nanhi Dunya’s ‘Natural Intuitive Learning’ approach is that children choose their parents before coming into this beautiful world. I, too, see my boys as gifts from the cosmos and welcome them with open arms and a joyful heart. Motherhood is a wonderful blessing for women.

At our creative school I learn something new every day about myself. I discovered that teaching is not just about books; it is about being attentive to every child, accepting their uniqueness, encouraging their special abilities, and creating a space where they feel valued and loved. I observed children, experimented with many creative ideas. I began to design and explore educational material and things that could teach new concepts to children.

The second principle is ‘Life in Learning’; as at Nanhi Dunya we look for the active ways to teach, learn and unlearn. Here I wasn’t simply taught how to teach. I was encouraged to fully engage, discover my own ways of connecting with children, and grow with them. I was happy, I was growing.

I have learnt that individuals with autism have a distinct pattern of differences in communication, social interaction, sensory processing, and behaviour. Many of us feel a little autistic ourselves and recognise one or two traits associated with autism, such as preferring routines, being sensitive to certain sounds, or becoming deeply interested in particular subjects, without meeting the criteria for autism. ‘Anantrang’ Nanhi Dunya inclusive centre for life gives amazing opportunity to children of different abilities to learn, understand and coexist together.

This inclusive environment helped me to discover my own potential as an educator. It is about patience, empathy, creativity, and recognising the unique abilities of every child. I have learnt that with the right opportunity, combined with trust, encouragement and a willingness to learn, one can transform lives. “I came to Nanhi Dunya as a mother, but I discovered a teacher within myself.”

Before coming to Nanhi Dunya, we had faced many rejections from the other schools. I had many questions and in my ten years of a special motherhood, I felt that sometimes it is not easy. One may ask why the universe chose me for my children, but I also recognise that my children have made me who I am today – a compassionate and thoughtful being.

For those who do not know “Autism”, it is clinically known as ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), is a neurodevelopmental condition in which the brain works differently. It is not a disease to be cured, but a lifelong condition in which children can learn, grow, and become more regulated with consistent support. They need regular rhythmic life and consistent yet flexible routine.

I don’t see autism as a disability; I see it as a possibility. Children with autism may learn and communicate differently, but they can learn at their own pace. They have different ways of thinking and understanding, often with remarkable abilities.

Every child is unique, which is why autism is called a spectrum. A diagnosis cannot define a child’s true abilities. As parents and teachers, our role is to believe in our children, nurture their imagination, teach essential life skills, and help them become as self-reliant as possible.

Nanhi Dunya has been on a very challenging journey for the past 80 years and has gathered deep experiences and precious knowledge in creative education and human development. It inspires us to think more creatively for the growth and well-being of children.

Sometimes, the most beautiful opportunities in life come unexpectedly and when we embrace them with an open heart, they can transform us in ways we never imagined. In the past four years, I saw many positive changes and fabulous growth in both my children. If you find my story inspirational then you may volunteer at Nanhi Dunya activities such as inclusive education, youth work, cultural activities, drama, environmental awareness and more. Send us a note about yourself to – alokulfat@gmail.com.