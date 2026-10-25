Garhwal University’s 13th Convocation Ceremony to be held on 1 December

Garhwal Post Bureau

Srinagar (Garhwal), 23 Oct: The 13th convocation ceremony of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University will be held on 1 December 2026. According to a notification issued by the University Registrar, eligible candidates will be able to register online to attend the ceremony from 23 October to 10 November 2026.

Students who have successfully completed postgraduate (PG) programmes during the 2025–26 academic session across the university’s three campuses will be eligible to receive their degrees after submitting the prescribed online application. In addition, PhD scholars who have already been awarded their doctoral degrees or whose viva voce examinations have been completed by 20 November 2026, will also be eligible to receive their degrees at the ceremony.

All university gold medal winners for the 2025–26 academic session will be awarded their degrees and medals in person during the ceremony. The registration fee for attending the convocation has been fixed at Rs 1,500 per candidate. Applicants can register through the university’s online portal at https://online.hnbgu.ac.in .

According to the notification, all PG and PhD candidates attending the ceremony in person must participate in the rehearsal scheduled for 30 November. Convocation attire will be distributed from 10:30 a.m. on the day of the rehearsal at the Department of Computer Science on the university’s Chauras campus.

The university has advised candidates to enter their names in English capital letters, exactly as recorded in their examination records, and to ensure that all required information is filled in correctly. Incomplete or incorrectly filled application forms will be rejected. Candidates opting to participate in the ceremony online will receive their degrees by post after the convocation.

The university has advised candidates to regularly visit its official website, https://www.hnbgu.ac.in , for the latest updates regarding the convocation ceremony and rehearsal.