The martyrdom of five Army soldiers from Uttarakhand in the Kathua attack underlines the ‘disproportionate’ contribution of the state to the nation’s security. Youth from the hill state, both men and women, take pride in joining the Armed Forces even at a time when there are numerous alternatives available. There are families that have the fourth generation in the forces. Many families continue to send members to the Armed Forces despite having had their offspring martyred in service. It is a glorious tradition that will, hopefully, be maintained in the years to come. If asked, those who made the supreme sacrifice would not have had it any other way.

It must be noted that serving as a soldier is not a career but a calling. It is not about making money; instead, it is the desire to experience a warrior’s life. There is a spirit of adventure, and dedication to a noble cause. It is about achieving goals in the most professional and effective way. Those who lead must do so by the Chetwode Code – “The safety, honour and welfare of your country comes first, always and every time. The honour, welfare and comfort of the men you command come next. Your own ease, comfort and safety come last, always and every time.” This is undoubtedly what continues to inspire India’s warriors and, as long as it does, the nation’s honour will continue to be upheld.

There are so many situations in which the members of the Armed Forces overcome challenges – not just on the borders but also in times of calamity and internal security challenges. Even after retirement they provide an excellent cadre of administrators and disciplined personnel for innumerable sectors of the economy and society.

It is important, therefore, that this spirit is maintained by providing the necessary support at every level. Soldiers should go into battle with the confidence that they leave their near and dear ones in the care of a 140-crore member family. This is a trust that can never be betrayed. It is not just about providing compensation and jobs; they must not be allowed ever to feel they are without support. Soldiers must also be provided the best possible equipment and leadership. Government policy must consider the ground reality and prepare accordingly. Above all, because second chances are rare in war, merit should be the only factor in deciding who leads. No favouritism! And, especially, don’t let self-serving politics betray the nation and its forces!