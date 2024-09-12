Gov praises RP Semwal’s efforts to train youth for national service

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Sep: Rajesh Prasad Semwal, Chairman of the Vande Mataram Training Education Foundation, called on Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhawan, here, today.

Semwal, a retired officer from the 3rd Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles, has been providing free training for army recruitment to local youth in Purola, Uttarkashi, at his own expense for the past four years. He has trained over 1,500 youths, so far, and also offers free coaching and physical training to girls for army recruitment. Out of the trainees from his foundation, 168 youths have been selected for the army, paramilitary forces, police, and other services. Recently, 19 of his trainees were also selected for the Agniveer programme. He is also conducting awareness programmes in schools and colleges to keep children away from drug abuse.

Lt Gen Singh praised Semwal’s efforts in the anti-drug campaign and his free training for youth seeking recruitment in the army and paramilitary forces. He commended Semwal’s selfless work in both training and encouraging youth to stay away from social evils like drug abuse. The Governor noted that the youth and daughters of Uttarakhand are highly talented and only need proper direction. He stated that Semwal’s efforts will serve as a guiding example for other organisations. The Governor assured all possible support for this campaign.