Govt committed to fair selection in recruitment process: Dhami

CM hands over appointment letters to 112 transport constables

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today distributed appointment letters to 112 newly recruited Transport Constables at a function held at his official residence. On this occasion, he also flagged off two publicity vehicles aimed at increasing public awareness about road safety along the Char Dham Yatra route. Congratulating the newly selected candidates, Dhami stated that their success is not only a result of their hard work, discipline, and determination but also a significant outcome of their families’ support, sacrifices, and blessings.

Speaking on this occasion, Dhami emphasised the crucial role of the transport constables within the Transport Department. He asserted that whether it’s the smooth operation of passenger services, monitoring road safety, vehicle registration processes, or pollution control, the role of transport constables is vital in every system. Therefore, this is not merely a government job but also a social responsibility.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the newly appointed transport constables would maintain diligence and discipline at their workplaces and also engage with the public with a spirit of dialogue and cooperation.

Dhami reiterated the Transport Department’s commitment to providing smooth and safe services in the state. However, he acknowledged the concerning rise in road accidents parallel to the increase in vehicle numbers. To curb accidents, the state implemented the “New Uttarakhand Road Safety Policy 2025” in February 2025. This policy sets responsibilities for all concerned departments, aiming to reduce the road accident fatality rate by 50 percent by 2030. He expressed full confidence that the new recruits would help achieve this target with complete dedication and sincerity.

Dhami reiterated his government’s resolve to ensure transparent and equal opportunities for qualified, hardworking, and talented youth based solely on their merit. He stated that transparent recruitment and promotions build trust among the youth and motivate them to compete effectively. He added that to eradicate the stain of recruitment irregularities from previous governments, we implemented the country’s strictest ‘Anti-Copying Law’ in the state. As a result of this law, all examinations in the state are now being conducted transparently and successfully, which has enabled the government to provide over 23,000 government jobs in the last three years, he claimed.

The CM also claimed that during previous governments, nepotism in jobs and corruption were rampant. He asserted that his government is working under a ‘zero tolerance’ policy to eliminate this ‘termites’ of corruption from the state. As a result, over 200 individuals involved in corruption have been put behind bars in the last three years, and this campaign is continuously ongoing.

Among those present on the occasion included Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, MLA Khajan Das, Transport Secretary Brijesh Kumar Sant, Additional Secretary Reena Joshi, along with officials from the Transport Department and all newly selected candidates.