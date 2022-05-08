Govt notifies appointment of Justice Dhulia as Supreme Court Judge

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 7 May: The Union Government today notified the appointment of former Judge of Uttarakhand High Court and currently the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court as a Supreme Court Judge. His name had been recommended by the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana for appointment as Supreme Court Judge on Thursday. Justice Dhulia’s name was recommended by the Collegium along with the name of Burjor Pardiwala, who is currently a judge at the Gujarat High Court. The Union Government today notified the appointment of both the recommended names and therefore their appointment as Supreme Court judges has become official now. He is the first judge for SC from Garhwal!

It may be recalled that apart from Chief Justice NV Ramana, other members of the Collegium are Justices UU Lalit, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao. The Union government Saturday notified the appointment of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, and Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala, a judge of the Gujarat High Court, as judges of the Supreme Court. With their appointments, the Supreme Court has gained a full strength of 34 judges and now there is no vacancy at the Supreme Court.

It may be recalled that Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia hails from Pauri Garhwal district. He had his early education in Dehradun and Allahabad and is an alumni of Sainik School, Lucknow. He did his graduation and law from the University of Allahabad.

A second-generation legal professional, Justice Dhulia joined the Bar at Allahabad High Court in 1986 and shifted to Uttarakhand upon its formation in 2000. He was the first chief standing counsel in the High Court of Uttarakhand and was later an additional advocate general for the state of Uttarakhand. Designated as a senior advocate in 2004, he was elevated as a judge of the High Court of Uttarakhand in November 2008 and went on to become the chief justice of the High Court of Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh in January 2021.

It may be recalled that Justice Dhulia is brother of leading Bollywood film director Tigmanshu Dhulia. One of his brothers, Capt Himanshu Dhulia, was a naval officer and is now currently serving with Graphic Era Hill University.

On the other hand, Justice Pardiwal, who hails from Mumbai is a fourth generation lawyer.

His father, Late Burjor Cawasji Pardiwala, practised law in the districts of Valsad and Navsari and he was also Speaker of the seventh Gujarat Legislative Assembly from December 1989 to March 1990. Justice Pardiwala’s grandfather and great grandfather were also lawyers.