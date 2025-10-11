Integration of Quality, Innovation, and Indian Ethos in Higher Education is the need of the hour: Lt Gen Gurmit Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Oct: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in the valedictory session of the two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ (Brainstorming Camp) organized by the Department of Higher Education at a hotel on Rajpur Road, Dehradun. The camp was attended by senior officials from higher education departments across the country, vice-chancellors of various universities, and eminent educationists.

Addressing the session, the Governor said that this Chintan Shivir has provided a meaningful platform for policy formulation, reforms, and innovation in the field of higher education . He said that education is not merely the dissemination of knowledge but also a powerful instrument for character building, developing perspective, and nation-building.

Lt Gen Singh emphasized that India’s greatest strength lies in its youth, which represents the nation’s most valuable resource. Guiding this youth, honing their skills, and channelizing their potential toward nation-building is the primary responsibility of universities, he said. Institutions must ensure that they impart not only academic knowledge but also instill values, perspective, and a sense of responsibility in their students.

The Governor said that universities must focus on quality education, innovation , and research, as these are the needs of the present era. He added that India must strive to make the 21st century the “Century of India,” for which universities must prepare themselves to meet global standards. He further stressed the inclusion of Indianness, culture, and moral values in higher education so that education becomes not just a means of employment but also a carrier of life values.

He said students should receive skill-based education, enabling them to become job creators rather than job seekers. Universities, he added, must nurture self-reliant, innovative, and socially responsible youth.

The Governor also urged all universities to take concrete steps towards ensuring “Drug-Free Campuses.” He stated that a disciplined, healthy, and inspiring campus environment is the foundation of quality education.

Governor Lt Gen Singh expressed confidence that this Chintan Shivir would infuse new ideas, perspectives, and energy into the higher education sector. He expressed hope that the outcomes and resolutions of the Shivir would elevate the quality , relevance, and effectiveness of higher education in the state to new heights.

On this occasion, Minister for Higher Education Dr Dhan Singh Rawat shared the ongoing initiatives and the upcoming roadmap for the sector. Secretary Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha provided details about the sessions and discussions held during the two-day camp. Additional Secretary Manuj Goyal proposed the vote of thanks.