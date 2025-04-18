Just a Run?

By Geetanjali Sharma

Yes, it happened! We did it! We ran for a cause, we ran with our baby, strapped!

I write this piece in the middle of a conversation with my husband about scientific temper, thinking about the need to break free from the notion of organised religion to be able to learn, form and practice life for what it truly is. This led us to consciously think about the importance of building a healthy, unbiased atmosphere for our family to grow up in.

While our mood was calm and hearts strong, my mind was still wandering around the Marathon we had run last weekend.

Phulkari, an organisation of women in Amritsar, had organised a Marathon for the cause of creating awareness about cervical cancer – an initiative which got my husband and me keen to join alongside our mother. The youngest participant, our six-month old, was excited too. He ran, well let’s be realistic, brisk walked, while strapped on me for the noble cause.

This awareness drive reminded me of the tough, trying times I experienced when both my grandfathers were diagnosed with cancer. Their strength and determination kept us all going through that period of enormous struggle.

Recent times have seen a surge in cancer cases. Many find it alarming as lifestyles and eating habits have gone for a toss. Others find it to be more likely some genetic mutation.

Cancer, the word, gets us all scared of what may or may not happen. It creates a mesh weaved with anxiety, pain, tension, uncertainty, apprehension, anticipation and agitation, around our logical brain, driving us farther from reality.

Considering the way our patriarchal society works, women of all sections need to be treated equally, especially in medical settings. Awareness about cervical cancer has become critical as it hasn’t been fully understood by many people. We as a community have participated to reach a wider consensus about this and I hope this article gives you a topic to know more about.

My conversation with my husband may have passed amidst my writing but I really wish this topic never goes on hold. Organised religion and cancer are fast growing entities when they find a submissive home. Trying to eliminate or at least reduce the spread can be in our control if managed properly. Time is life, every minute counts, every breath counts. Healthy or otherwise, being aware about the importance of educating yourself about cervical cancer amongst others may help you or someone you know, one day.

In the future, if you have an opportunity to do something for a cause like this, don’t hesitate. No matter what happens, go, be present, be aware.

(Geetanjali Sharma is an author and communications specialist. She holds a post-graduate degree in international communication from Macquarie University, Australia.)