M Sridhar takes charge as Director (HR), BHEL

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 23 Oct: On his appointment as Director on the Board of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), M Sridhar, 57, has assumed charge as Director (Human Resources) of the Public Sector Engineering and Manufacturing Enterprise.

Prior to this appointment, Sridhar was serving as Executive Director (Human Resources) at BHEL Corporate Office, New Delhi, where he was heading the Corporate Human Resource function and driving key HR policies and strategic people initiatives across the organisation.

Sridhar is a Mechanical Engineering graduate from CBIT, Osmania University, Hyderabad. He also holds an M. Tech in CAD/CAM from JNTU, Hyderabad, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGDM) from XLRI, Jamshedpur. He joined BHEL as an Engineer Trainee in 1990 and brings with him over 36 years of rich and diversified experience spanning manufacturing, commercial operations, project execution, industrial relations, human resource management and corporate policy.

During his distinguished career, Sridhar has held several key leadership positions at BHEL’s Hyderabad unit and Corporate Office. He has led manufacturing operations of steam turbines, gas turbines and centrifugal compressors, headed Contracts Management, Commercial, Marketing, Productivity & Management Services, Planning & Development, Erection & Construction, Central Dispatch and Industrial Relations functions. He also served as General Manager & Head of Corporate Human Resource before his elevation as Executive Director (HR).

At the Corporate Office, Sridhar has played a pivotal role in formulating and implementing HR policies, strengthening performance management systems and driving strategic human resource initiatives aligned with BHEL’s organizational objectives. His extensive exposure across manufacturing, commercial and HR domains has enabled him to effectively integrate business priorities with people-centric strategies, thereby contributing significantly to organisational excellence and transformation.

A seasoned professional with proven leadership capabilities, Sridhar brings with him over three decades of comprehensive experience across diverse functional domains. His strong understanding of manufacturing operations, industrial relations, commercial management and human resource leadership is expected to further strengthen BHEL’s people strategy and support the company’s growth and transformation agenda.