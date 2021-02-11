Melting ice caused Chamoli disaster: ISRO

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Feb: ISRO scientists have provided fresh perspective on the probable cause of the disaster that took place in Chamoli. The speculation has been that it took place because of a break in the glacier. However, satellite imagery shows that it was the result of ice melting on a large scale.

At a meeting held today, ISRO scientists presented this new information to authorities concerned. The information is being studied further to learn more about the tragedy.