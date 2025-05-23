Pending salaries of teachers in aided Private Colleges released: PACA expresses Gratitude

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 22 May: The Provincial Aided Colleges Association (PACA) has expressed gratitude to Prof Kamal Kishore Pandey, Director, Higher Education, for releasing a three-month salary grant to ensure the disbursement of pending salaries (since March) for teachers in 21 aided private colleges across the state.

The association has also extended special thanks to Dr Devendra Bhasin, Vice Chairman, State Higher Education Council, for his pivotal role at the state government level in facilitating the release of the salary grant. Owing to Dr Bhasin’s consistent efforts, it was ensured that teachers received their salaries in a timely manner and that university examinations remained unaffected.

Dr Bhasin is also making efforts at the higher administrative level to ensure that such salary-related issues do not arise for teachers in the future. These efforts are particularly significant in light of the government order issued on 20 May, which has laid down certain conditions for the release of the upcoming salary grants.

The Vice Chairman of the State Higher Education Council has consistently assured that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is sensitive to the problems of teachers and is committed to resolving them.

Teachers from all 21 colleges affiliated with PACA in Uttarakhand demonstrated patience, dedication, and integrity. Notably, teachers from Harsh Vidya Mandir PG College (Raisi), Chaman Lal PG College (Landhaura), Chandrawati PG Girls’ College (Kashipur), Municipal PG College (Mussoorie), MKP PG College (Dehradun), and DAV PG College (Dehradun) played an active role.

Representatives from these colleges met several public representatives including MLA Umesh Kumar (Khanpur), MLA Pradeep Batra (Roorkee), MLA Sardar Trilok Singh Cheema (Kashipur), Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, and Rajpur Road MLA Khajan Das to effectively present the issue of pending salaries. Their proactive intervention played a decisive role in facilitating the prompt approval of the salary grant by the Director of Higher Education.

PACA President Prof HS Randhawa and General Secretary Prof Prashant Singh have thanked all dignitaries and fellow teachers who contributed to this commendable effort.