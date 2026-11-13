PIB Dehradun led delegation of digital creators reaches Ekta Nagar for Bharat Parv

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Nov: A delegation of 10 digital content creators from Uttarakhand reached Ekta Nagar (Kevadia) in Gujarat on Thursday under Bharat Parv 2026, being organised as part of National Unity Day celebrations. The exposure tour has been organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Dehradun, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

The three-day tour, scheduled from 12 to 14 November, aims to familiarise digital content creators with various aspects of India’s unity in diversity, national development journey and programmes of national importance. During the visit, the participants will gain first-hand exposure to key developmental initiatives and share their experiences, observations and insights with wider audiences through their respective digital platforms.

PIB Dehradun Joint Director Sakshi Singh said that the digital media ecosystem has emerged as a major pillar of the country’s communication framework. She noted that under the government’s digital-first approach, the initiative seeks to connect content creators from Uttarakhand with events of national significance and provide them with a deeper understanding of India’s unity, diversity and development trajectory.

She said the exposure visit would offer content creators an opportunity to closely observe and understand the country’s advancements in modern technology and infrastructure. According to her, the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure has enabled creators to communicate information related to public welfare schemes, important national decisions and development initiatives to the youth and the general public in a language and format that are easily accessible and relatable.

Sakshi Singh noted that the digital creators play an important role in presenting policy-related issues in an engaging and simplified manner through innovative audio-visual storytelling. Their ability to connect with audiences across platforms has made them an effective medium for disseminating government information and increasing public awareness.

She added that connecting creators from a geographically distant state like Uttarakhand with major national events such as Bharat Parv 2026 at Ekta Nagar would provide them with valuable exposure on the national stage. The PIB Dehradun-organised tour will enable participants to gain a direct understanding of the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and various development projects, thereby enhancing the authenticity and credibility of their digital content.

Officials also added that such exposure visits also help curb misinformation by providing creators with first-hand information from the ground. By facilitating direct engagement with national initiatives and developmental projects, the programme is expected to promote national integration, public awareness and greater citizen participation.