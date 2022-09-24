Police arrest Pulkit Arya, 2 others in connection with Ankita Bhandari’s disappearance

The body of the deceased Ankita Bhandari found in Chilla Canal. Panchnama is in process.

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 23 Sep: Laxman Jhula Police today arrested three persons, including the son of a prominent BJP leader, in connection with the suspected murder of Ankita Bhandari, aged 19, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort located at Ganga Bhogpur in Yamkeshwar Block of district Pauri Garhwal. There was a lot of anguish among the people over the disappearance of Ankita Bhandari for the past several days. Finally, the Police swung into action, taking over the case from the Revenue Police and arresting the accused.

Those arrested include Pulkit Arya, who is the owner of Vanantra Resort and son of a senior BJP leader, Vinod Arya, who had been a lalbatti holder in the past BJP Government. Besides this, he also is a member of the National Executive Committee of BJP’s OBC Morcha. Others arrested include Ankit Gupta, who was the manager at the resort, and Saurabh, an employee!

Earlier, this case was being handled by the Revenue Police but after seeing the seriousness of the matter, it was transferred to Laxman Jhula Police.

Terming the incident as very sad, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami observed that anyone who has committed this heinous crime would be punished severely. The Police is doing its job. Justice would be ensured for the victim.

According to ASP Shekhar Suyal, the owner of Vanantra Resort, Pulkit Arya, Ankit Gupta and Saurabh killed Ankita. After the revelation of the incident, angry villagers ransacked Vanantra Resort in Bhogpur. Along with this, the villagers also stopped the police vehicle which was carrying Pulkit Arya to the court. They blocked the road, and then beat up the accused. The anger was quite evident as the revenue police had totally failed to investigate or find Ankita Bhandari, who had disappeared some days ago. Today, angry villagers also tried to set fire to the resort. The police force present on the spot barely attempted to stop the villagers.

According to ASP Suyal, the three accused took Ankita away from the resort and threw her in the Chila Shakti Canal. After which, they were continuously misleading people in the matter.

The police have arrested the three and registered a case under several sections, including section 302 of IPC (murder). The matter is being further investigated. So far, the body of the missing girl has not been recovered. SDRF team is running search operations in the Chilla Shakti Canal. Kotdwar SDM Pramod Kumar said that the documents of the resort are being verified and action would be taken if it was found that the resort had been established against the rules.

It may be recalled that Pulkit Arya, the owner of Vanantra Resort, was also in the news during the Covid lockdown when he was seen with controversial leader of Uttar Pradesh Amanmani Tripathi in a restricted area in Uttarkashi during the lockdown.